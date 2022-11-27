Why underage marriages are still prevalent in Pakistan

In October, two men in Pakistan's Baluchistan province were arrested after police were tipped off that a five-year-old girl had been forced into a marriage contract.

The girl's uncle said that a local man had insisted the girl marry his son, and forced her father to accept a marriage contract.

"We insisted that she is too young to contract a marriage," the girl's uncle told DW, adding that the exchange between the two men had been filmed and then reported to police.

The local police chief said that those responsible for arranging the marriage had been arrested but the case was not closed.

"We are still trying to trace the cleric who performed the religious ceremony of the marriage contract," he told DW.

This is not an isolated incident. According to UNICEF, Pakistan has nearly 19 million child brides. The UN children's agency estimates that around 4.6 million were married before the age of 15 and 18.9 million before they turned 18.

Child marriage widespread in Pakistan's tribal areas

Tahira Habib from the Lahore-based Human Rights Commission of Pakistan told DW that she had received reports of 99 cases of underage marriage in 2022.

"But this is just the tip of the iceberg as very few such cases are reported, because reporting them would stigmatize the family that does so," she said.

According to Habib, it is the country's tribal areas that have the most cases of underage marriage.

Yasmin Lehri, a former lawmaker from Baluchistan's capital Quetta, told DW that almost all girls in rural and tribal areas of the province were married before the age of 18.

"In urban areas, because of growing awareness, girls are married at 18 or older […] but in the rest of the province the situation is very grim," she said.

She explained that poverty and economic factors played a significant role, with young girls often exchanged between families to work as laborers.

Jafferabad, Naseerabad and other border areas witness more underage marriages than others, according to ex-lawyer Yasmin LehriImage: Amer Hussain/REUTERS

The role of clerics

Across Pakistan, civil society has been at the forefront of fighting to end child marriage, pushing for tougher laws and working closely with communities, authorities and religious groups to change attitudes.

Pakistani lawmaker Kishwar Zehra said that the religious right was the biggest opposition to a law stipulating a minimum marriage age.

"When a bill setting an age limit was presented in the national assembly's committee, it was strongly opposed by religious-minded lawmakers," she told DW.

Maulana Sherani, a former chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology, has publicly opposed any law setting the minimum age of marriage for girls. The council advises the government on the compatibility of legislation with Islam.

In 2014, the council declared child marriage restraint laws "un-Islamic," triggering outrage from civil society and media.

When a bill establishing a minimum age was presented in the Balochistan assembly, religious parties also opposed it, said former lawyer Lehri.

Samia Raheel Qazi, a former lawmaker, said that the minimum age for marriage for girls should be 18, and that "a massive awareness campaign is needed to root it out, instead of blaming religion and advocating Western values."

Pakistan: How a tribal woman is defying patriarchal norms

Women aren't allowed to participate in politics in Pakistan's northwestern tribal region, but Duniya Bibi overcame many challenges to win a local council seat, setting an example for other women in the area.

Photo: DW

Defying odds

Duniya Bibi, a 58-year-old illiterate woman, likes to keep herself abreast of the latest political happenings in the country. Every morning, her husband reads out news from a newspaper to her. Bibi defeated female candidates from leading political parties, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Muslim League Nawaz, in the recent local council election for Tehsil Yakawand, Mohmand District.

Photo: DW

A male-dominated region

Bibi is active in politics in an area where women are not even allowed to leave home without a male companion. She told DW that her victory was important because the women in the area needed representation — a female councilor who could solve their problems. "I have tried to raise awareness about COVID in my area. Most tribal women believe the virus doesn't exist," she said.

Photo: DW

Girls' education a key to prosperity

At about noon, Bibi sits with her grandchildren, has tea with them, and asks them about their studies. She says education is key to bringing prosperity to Pakistan's tribal region. "In our area, girls are not allowed to go to school. That is why they can't make decisions in their homes and don't have any say in society. I want to change that," Bibi said.

Photo: DW

Support from her husband

Men's support is still important in these patriarchal areas. Abdul Ghafoor, Bibi's husband, has backed Bibi's political activities wholeheartedly. "A man doesn't know much about women's issues in these areas," he said. "I encouraged my wife to contest the election so that other women also come forward and play their role."

Photo: Saba Rahman/DW

A proud son

Ali Murad, Bibi's son and a National College of Arts graduate, says he is proud of his mother's political role. "Generally, people think tribal women don't have a role outdoors. My mother has changed this perception," he said.

Photo: Saba Rahman/DW

Balancing public and private roles

Apart from her public role, Bibi undertakes many household chores, such as collecting wood for cooking. She also participates in other household activities, such as washing clothes, making tea for family members and cleaning the home. She says all of these activities keep her healthy and active.

Photo: Karim Sahib AFP via Getty Image/DW

A plea to the Taliban

Bibi said her area was badly hit by an Islamist insurgency during the turmoil in neighboring Afghanistan. She said the Taliban must empower women and allow girls access to education. "If they do that, it will bring stability and success not only to Afghanistan but to Pakistan's tribal region as well," she said.