Why is India retesting for medical college entrance

TBS Report
23 June, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 11:22 am

Why is India retesting for medical college entrance

TBS Report
23 June, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 11:22 am
Members of the All India Students Association (AISA) protest over the alleged irregularities in medical entrance exam NEET, at Shastri Bhawan, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
Members of the All India Students Association (AISA) protest over the alleged irregularities in medical entrance exam NEET, at Shastri Bhawan, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

India's National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts a retest for the medical entrance exam in six cities today (23 June).

Officials from NTA and Union Education ministry will be present at the exam centres during the re-exam, scheduled to begin at 2pm and continue till 5:20pm.

Why is it important: The retests are taking place following allegations of irregularities, including paper leaks in the country's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examinations.

  • It happened after the NTA withdrew grace marks awarded to students who were compensated for the loss of time due to delay in the start of the exam at six centres.
  • Six students from one centre scored a perfect 720 marks.

What else happened: The Indian Home Ministry last evening (22 June) postponed the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Postgraduate) (NEET-PG) exams that were scheduled for today.

  • The government said fresh dates for NEET-PG exams will be announced soon.
  • It said the decision was taken in the best interests of students and to maintain the sanctity of examination.
  • The Indian government issued an order that said it had replaced the chief of the NTA, which conducts the NEET-UG.
  • India's education ministry formed a high-level committee of experts to make recommendations on reforming the examination process, improving data security protocols, and enhancing the structure and functioning of the NTA.

Anti-cheating law implemented: The Indian government enacted a new law — Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act 2024 — to check corruption in conducting exams.

  • New law has penal provisions of up to ten years imprisonment and a monetary fine of up to Rs1 crore for involvement in exam-related irregularities.
  • Provisions of the law will not be applied to a person able to prove that the offence was committed without their knowledge and they have tried their best to prevent it.

Background: As many as 24 lakh aspirants participated in the NEET exam on 5 May for admission into medical colleges across India, but several irregularities surfaced when the results were declared on 4 June, the day India's election results were also announced.

  • At least four men confessed to paper leaks ahead of the exam in Bihar.
  • UGC-NET, a test to determine the eligibility for admission to PhD, was cancelled a day after it was conducted on 19 June.
  • Several student associations and opposition political parties, including Congress, protested nationwide over the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and UGC-NET.

