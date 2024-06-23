Why is India retesting for medical college entrance
The retests are taking place following allegations of irregularities, including paper leaks in India’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examinations
India's National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts a retest for the medical entrance exam in six cities today (23 June).
Officials from NTA and Union Education ministry will be present at the exam centres during the re-exam, scheduled to begin at 2pm and continue till 5:20pm.
Why is it important: The retests are taking place following allegations of irregularities, including paper leaks in the country's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examinations.
- It happened after the NTA withdrew grace marks awarded to students who were compensated for the loss of time due to delay in the start of the exam at six centres.
- Six students from one centre scored a perfect 720 marks.
What else happened: The Indian Home Ministry last evening (22 June) postponed the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Postgraduate) (NEET-PG) exams that were scheduled for today.
- The government said fresh dates for NEET-PG exams will be announced soon.
- It said the decision was taken in the best interests of students and to maintain the sanctity of examination.
- The Indian government issued an order that said it had replaced the chief of the NTA, which conducts the NEET-UG.
- India's education ministry formed a high-level committee of experts to make recommendations on reforming the examination process, improving data security protocols, and enhancing the structure and functioning of the NTA.
Anti-cheating law implemented: The Indian government enacted a new law — Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act 2024 — to check corruption in conducting exams.
- New law has penal provisions of up to ten years imprisonment and a monetary fine of up to Rs1 crore for involvement in exam-related irregularities.
- Provisions of the law will not be applied to a person able to prove that the offence was committed without their knowledge and they have tried their best to prevent it.
Background: As many as 24 lakh aspirants participated in the NEET exam on 5 May for admission into medical colleges across India, but several irregularities surfaced when the results were declared on 4 June, the day India's election results were also announced.
- At least four men confessed to paper leaks ahead of the exam in Bihar.
- UGC-NET, a test to determine the eligibility for admission to PhD, was cancelled a day after it was conducted on 19 June.
- Several student associations and opposition political parties, including Congress, protested nationwide over the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and UGC-NET.