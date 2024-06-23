Why is India retesting for medical college entrance

Members of the All India Students Association (AISA) protest over the alleged irregularities in medical entrance exam NEET, at Shastri Bhawan, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

India's National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts a retest for the medical entrance exam in six cities today (23 June).

Officials from NTA and Union Education ministry will be present at the exam centres during the re-exam, scheduled to begin at 2pm and continue till 5:20pm.

Why is it important: The retests are taking place following allegations of irregularities, including paper leaks in the country's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examinations.

It happened after the NTA withdrew grace marks awarded to students who were compensated for the loss of time due to delay in the start of the exam at six centres.

Six students from one centre scored a perfect 720 marks.

What else happened: The Indian Home Ministry last evening (22 June) postponed the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Postgraduate) (NEET-PG) exams that were scheduled for today.

The government said fresh dates for NEET-PG exams will be announced soon.

It said the decision was taken in the best interests of students and to maintain the sanctity of examination.

The Indian government issued an order that said it had replaced the chief of the NTA, which conducts the NEET-UG.

India's education ministry formed a high-level committee of experts to make recommendations on reforming the examination process, improving data security protocols, and enhancing the structure and functioning of the NTA.

Anti-cheating law implemented: The Indian government enacted a new law — Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act 2024 — to check corruption in conducting exams.

New law has penal provisions of up to ten years imprisonment and a monetary fine of up to Rs1 crore for involvement in exam-related irregularities.

Provisions of the law will not be applied to a person able to prove that the offence was committed without their knowledge and they have tried their best to prevent it.

Background: As many as 24 lakh aspirants participated in the NEET exam on 5 May for admission into medical colleges across India, but several irregularities surfaced when the results were declared on 4 June, the day India's election results were also announced.