Who won how many seats in Pakistan election

Pakistan's Election Commission has declared the final results of the country's 16th parliamentary and provincial elections held last Thursday (8 February).

Among the 266 parliamentary seats, the results of 264 have been announced by the commission as the election in one seat was postponed, and the result of another seat was withheld.

The final tally was released over 60 hours after voting concluded in Thursday's national elections, a delay that has raised questions about the process.