WHO warns of ‘2nd disaster’ in Pakistan after deadly floods: ‘A wave of deaths’

Hindustan Times
18 September, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 03:08 pm

A displaced boy sits as his family takes refuge in a camp, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, Pakistan, September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A displaced boy sits as his family takes refuge in a camp, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, Pakistan, September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

The World Health Organization on Saturday expressed deep concerns about the potential for a "second disaster in Pakistan: a wave of diseases and deaths" following the unprecedented floods caused by climate change, that have claimed over 1,500 lives and submerged one-third of Pakistan.

"I am deeply concerned about the potential for a second disaster in Pakistan: a wave of diseases and deaths following this catastrophe linked to climate change that has severely impacted vital health systems leaving millions vulnerable," said the WHO chief in a statement.

He maintained that the water supply is disrupted, forcing people to drink unsafe water, and spreading cholera and other diarrhoeal diseases.

"The water supply is disrupted, forcing people to drink unsafe water, which can spread cholera and other diarrhoeal diseases. Standing water enables mosquitoes to breed and spread vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue," said Tedros.

He also said that catastrophic floods in Pakistan mean "more unsafe births, more untreated diabetes or heart disease, and more children missing vaccination."

Explaining the impacts on health, the WHO chief suggested acting quickly to protect health and deliver essential health services.

"Health workers in Pakistan are stretched to the limit as they do all they can to deliver critical services amid the destruction. Nearly 2,000 health facilities have been fully or partially damaged. Together with the government of Pakistan, UN and NGO partners, WHO is setting up temporary health facilities and medical camps and helping to re-supply medicines to other health centres. We are increasing disease surveillance so outbreaks can be detected early and people can get the treatment they need," he said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan government and partners are providing safe drinking water and access to toilets to lower the risks of disease from dirty water. WHO has provided water purification kits and oral rehydration salts to manage diarrhoeal diseases. Partners are also helping ensure safer housing and bed nets to protect against mosquitoes and the diseases they carry.

Keeping in view the devastating floods, the WHO immediately released USD 10 million from the WHO Contingency Fund for Emergencies which enabled delivery of essential medicines and other supplies.

"I thank the donors for their prompt response to the flash appeal. We continue to assess the scale of the crisis and will issue a revised appeal shortly. I urge donors to continue to respond generously so that, together, we can save lives and prevent more suffering," said the WHO chief.

