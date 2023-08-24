Who is Ritu Karidhal, the woman behind ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission

South Asia

Hindustan Times
24 August, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 11:01 am

Related News

Who is Ritu Karidhal, the woman behind ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission

Chandrayaan-3 will be launched at 2.35pm on Friday from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh

Hindustan Times
24 August, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 11:01 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its third moon exploration mission — Chandrayaan-3 at 2.35pm on Friday from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The mission's objective is to explore the south pole of the moon.

The mission launched on ISRO's GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle. LVM-3 is a composite of propulsion, lander and rover. The lander will have the capability to soft land at a specified lunar site and deploy the rover which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility. If the landing is successful, India will become the fourth country to achieve this, after the United States, Russia, and China.

Dr Ritu Karidhal Srivastava, one of the senior scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is leading the mission.

Who is Ritu Karidhal?

Ritu Karidhal was the Mission Director of Chandrayaan-2 and the Deputy Operations Director of Mangalyaan, India's Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM). She is popularly known as the rocket woman of India.

Karidhal has been born and brought up in Lucknow. She pursued her BSc in Physics from the Lucknow University. She then received her ME degree in Aerospace Engineering from Indian Institute of Science (IISc). She joined ISRO in 1997.

Dr Ritu has received the 'ISRO Young Scientist Award' by former President APJ Abdul Kalam. She has also received 'ISRO Team Award for MOM in 2015', 'ASI Team Award', 'Women Achievers in Aerospace, 2017' by Society of Indian Aerospace Technologies & Industries (SIATI).

As per the World Economic Forum, Karidhal has always been fascinated by space and has wanted to do something different. She used to collect paper cuttings of ISRO and NASA news reports.

Karidhal has published over 20 papers in national and international journals.

World+Biz

Ritu Karidhal / ISRO / Chandrayaan-3

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new curriculum dubbed Competency Based Curriculum is expected to help to meet the country’s growing demand for skilled manpower and address the unemployment problem. Photo: Mumit M

Students revel in new NCTB curriculum, teachers and guardians not so much

2h | Panorama
How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

1d | Panorama
The Bhumijo app can be used to digitally pay for the toilet services. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Bhumijo: The enterprise building and spreading public toilets across the country

1d | Panorama
High-concept furniture designers are coming up with creative ways to create decor that are not only environmentally-friendly, but also beautiful. Photo: HT

5 sustainable furniture trends reshaping interior design in 2023

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

What is the problem in Bangladesh even if the inflation in Sri Lanka is reduced?

What is the problem in Bangladesh even if the inflation in Sri Lanka is reduced?

14h | TBS Economy
China is emphasizing the development of robots to boost economic growth

China is emphasizing the development of robots to boost economic growth

18h | TBS Economy
All passengers stranded in cable car rescued safely in Pakistan

All passengers stranded in cable car rescued safely in Pakistan

19h | TBS World
India aims historic south pole Moon landing

India aims historic south pole Moon landing

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19