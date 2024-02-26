Who is Nitasha Kaul, Indian-origin UK-based professor denied entry to India?

UK professor Nitasha Kaul said she was denied entry to India and was harassed for hours at Bangalore airport. Photo: Collected

Nitasha Kaul, an Indian-origin UK-based professor at the University of Westminster, on Sunday claimed that she was denied entry into India and was sent back to London from the Bengaluru airport based on "orders from Delhi".

Nitasha Kaul was reportedly invited by the Karnataka government to participate as a speaker in the two-day 'Constitution and National Unity Convention -2024' organised on 24 and 25 February.

According to Nitasha Kaul, she was denied entry because of her opinions on "democratic and constitutional values". She also said the airport officials made references to her earlier criticism of the RSS.

"I was given no reason by immigration except 'we cannot do anything, orders from Delhi'. My travel and logistics had been arranged by Karnataka and I had the official letter with me. I received no notice or info in advance from Delhi that I would not be allowed to enter," the Indian-origin professor wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

IMPORTANT: Denied entry to #India for speaking on democratic & constitutional values. I was invited to a conference as esteemed delegate by Govt of #Karnataka (Congress-ruled state) but Centre refused me entry. All my documents were valid & current (UK passport & OCI). THREAD 1/n pic.twitter.com/uv7lmWhs4k— Professor Nitasha Kaul, PhD (@NitashaKaul) February 25, 2024

She added, "I spent 12 hours in a flight from London to Bangalore, several hours at immigration where they shuttled me here and there, provided no info on process, then 24 hours in a holding cell (no BA flight back until next day) under direct cctv w restricted movement, a narrow area to lie down and no easy access to food and water, made dozens of calls to airport for basic things as a pillow and blanket, which they refused to provide, then 12 hours on the flight back to London," she added.

Asserting that she is not anti-India but anti-authoritarian and pro-democracy, Kaul said, "I am a globally respected academic & public intellectual, passionate about liberal democratic values. I care for gender equity, challenging misogyny, sustainability, civil & political liberties, rule of law…Decades of my work speaks for me."

Who is Nitasha Kaul?