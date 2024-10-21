Who is Navya Haridas, the BJP candidate challenging Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad

The BJP has nominated Haridas for the Wayanad seat, which is highly significant given that Rahul Gandhi previously won this constituency in the 2019 elections before opting to serve as the MP for Raebareli

In addition, BJP state general secretary C Krishnakumar is slated to run for the Palakkad Assembly constituency, with the party optimistic about its chances in the upcoming bypolls across the state. Photo collected

Navya Haridas, representing the BJP, is set to challenge Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and CPI's Sathyan Mokeri in the upcoming Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election.

The BJP has nominated Haridas for the Wayanad seat, which is highly significant given that Rahul Gandhi previously won this constituency in the 2019 elections before opting to serve as the MP for Raebareli. This move led Priyanka Gandhi to run for Wayanad.

About Navya Haridas

Navya Haridas, a two-term councillor in the Kozhikode Corporation, will be the NDA's candidate in this by-election. A professional software engineer, she currently holds the position of parliamentary party leader for the BJP in the corporation and serves as the state general secretary of the Mahila Morcha. Her extensive experience in local governance and party leadership makes her a formidable candidate in this prominent electoral battle.

In addition, BJP state general secretary C. Krishnakumar is slated to run for the Palakkad Assembly constituency, with the party optimistic about its chances in the upcoming bypolls across the state.

 

