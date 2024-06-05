Who is Dhruv Rathee, a formidable voice in Modi's India?

A YouTuber with millions of followers has become one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's most formidable adversaries, not through political candidacy but through relentless critique and digital activism.

Dhruv Rathee with his incisive analyses and unflinching commentaries on Modi's policies has resonated with a large audience, challenging the popularity of one of India's most powerful leaders.

Following the 2024 election results, Rathee expressed his thoughts on X(formerly Twitter).

"Never underestimate the power of a common man," Rathee said in a post on X.

Never underestimate the power of a common man ✊ June 4, 2024

This rise from a YouTuber to a significant voice in political discourse highlights the transformative power of digital platforms in shaping public opinion and political outcomes.

Who is Dhruv Rathee

Photo: Collected from web

Rathee, who currently resides in Germany, holds a background in mechanical engineering, began his YouTube career creating content on a variety of topics including travel and technology. Over time, he shifted his focus towards political commentary, using his platform to scrutinise and question the actions of the Modi administration.

Rathee's rise to prominence can be largely attributed to his active presence on social media, especially YouTube. With a knack for simplifying complex political issues and presenting them in an engaging manner, Rathee quickly amassed a large following.

His videos, incisive and well-researched which often critique government policies and highlight social issues, resonate with millions of viewers, especially the younger demographic. As his subscriber base grew, so did his influence.

From admirer to critic

Dhruv Rathee's journey from a Modi admirer to a stalwart critic is a reflection of the shifting political landscape in India.

When Narendra Modi first came into power, Rathee had just finished high school and moved to Germany to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.

Like millions, Rathee also was a supporter of Modi, drawn to his promises of economic reforms and anti-corruption measures. However, over time, Rathee grew disillusioned with Modi's governance, particularly the policies that he believed were divisive and detrimental to the democratic fabric of the country.

His doubts started creeping in, and reached a breaking point in 2015 when Modi government was found to be at the centre battled with the AAP state government for control over an anticorruption helpline, which was introduced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), nationally in the opposition but in power in Delhi.

"That was a very shocking moment for me. I realised that he was not interested in removing corruption from India," says Rathee, speaking of Modi, in an interview from an undisclosed location.

Rathee says his frustrations were compounded when he saw many mainstream TV channels demonstrate a deep bias in favour of Modi and the BJP.

Becoming a voice in politics

Against this backdrop, Dhruv Rathee uploaded his first political commentary on YouTube on 16 September 2016. The video shot entirely on his phone, scrutinised the BJP's IT cell and its alleged use of information—and misinformation—to shape political narratives.

He highlighted tactics such as edited photographs, manipulated videos, fake quotes, and paid posts used to make themes trend on social platforms.

Working alone at the time, the video's production quality was relatively crude compared to his current work.

Since then, Rathee has not looked back. Over the past eight years, he has published nearly 650 videos on his main YouTube channel.

Many of his political videos have garnered tens of millions of views. While some of his content explores historical events, such as World War II, or current issues like India's severe heatwave, his primary focus remains on politics.

"I enjoy making educational videos and travel vlogs more, but this is not the time to remain unaffected," he told Al Jazeera.

Rathee's influence in politics

His relentless criticism and detailed analyses of the government's shortcomings resonated with a significant portion of the electorate, particularly the young and first-time voters.

Modi's stronghold, which had won with significant margins in the previous two elections, saw his lead dramatically reduced in 2024. While Modi still managed to retain his seat, the reduced margin was a clear indicator of changing voter sentiments, influenced partly by Rathee's persistent advocacy for accountability and transparency.

Dhruv Rathee represents a new kind of political activism in India, one that leverages digital platforms to reach and influence the masses.

Unlike traditional media, which can often be subject to various biases and constraints, platforms like YouTube and Twitter allow individuals like Rathee to present unfiltered views and foster informed public debate.

"I take criticism from well-meaning people seriously. In some of my earlier videos, I mixed facts with opinions but that has changed now," he told Al Jazeera.

How Rathee works and its impact

Until 2020, he was doing everything on his own from scripting to editing. "The disadvantage was that I also made a lot of mistakes in my videos," he says.

Today, Rathee works with a team of researchers, scriptwriters, and video editors. "We have made different systems to ensure factual accuracy. The overall production quality has also improved incredibly."

The example of Dhruv Rathee is indicative of a broader trend in Indian politics where digital influencers are becoming significant players. As traditional political campaigns adapt to this new reality, the role of social media in shaping political outcomes is likely to increase.

Rathee's journey from a Modi supporter to a critical voice is an indication of the dynamic and evolving nature of political engagement in India.

Dhruv Rathee's story is not just about a YouTuber who influenced an election. It is about the power of information, the importance of accountability, and the evolving nature of democracy in the digital age.