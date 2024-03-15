Lottery company tops list of political funders in India

South Asia

TBS Report
15 March, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2024, 01:10 pm

Related News

Lottery company tops list of political funders in India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was the largest beneficiary of these bonds, which were donations, garnering 55% of the bonds worth 120 billion rupees donated through a now-scrapped political funding system called "electoral bonds"

TBS Report
15 March, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2024, 01:10 pm
Graphics: Mehedi Hasan Marof/TBS
Graphics: Mehedi Hasan Marof/TBS

A lottery company, Future Gaming and Hotel Services has become the biggest donor to political parties in India, giving 13.68 billion rupees over the last five years.

This information comes from the Election Commission of India today (15 March), which released details about who has been funding political parties, following a Supreme Court order.

A list of the top 20 electoral bond buyers compiled by Reuters showed that Megha Engineering and Infrastructures, an engineering and construction firm based in the southern city of Hyderabad, came second at 9.66 billion rupees.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It was followed by logistics firm Qwik Supply Chain, and natural resources giant Vedanta VDAN.NS and Haldia Energy.

Other big companies like Bharti Airtel, RPSG Group, and Essel Mining also donated a lot of money to political parties during this time.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was the largest beneficiary of these bonds, which were donations, garnering 55% of the bonds worth 120 billion rupees donated through a now-scrapped political funding system called "electoral bonds".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government had launched the electoral bonds scheme in 2018. 

While the government had claimed the scheme would make political funding more transparent, critics say it did the opposite instead and made the process more opaque.

The funding system was challenged by opposition lawmakers and a civil society group stating that "it hindered the public's right to know who had given money to political parties."

Last month, India's Supreme Court banned Electoral Bonds, calling them "unconstitutional".

Under the system, donors could purchase bonds from the State Bank of India in amounts between 1,000 and 10 million rupees ($12 to $121,000; £9 to £94,182) and then give them to political parties, who could cash them in.

The decision to scrap the funding system was seen as a setback for the BJP as well as other main political parties as it came ahead of the national election due to be held by May.

SBI told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that it had sold a total of 22,217 electoral bonds of various denominations of which 22,030 were cashed in by political parties between April 2019 and February 2024.

Reuters emailed the top 10 businesses on the list seeking comment but there was no immediate response from any outside business hours.
 

Top News / Politics

Political Funders / India politics / BJP Government / Electoral Bonds

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational Image

Bangladesh finally has an offshore banking law. But it's nothing to write home about

5h | Panorama
Karl Marx. Sketch: TBS

Why Marx continues to live on 141 years after his death

5h | Panorama
Every year Purbanat arranges a multifest to showcase the multi-lingual diversity in the West Midlands, UK. Photo: Courtesy

Purbanat: The artistes making Bangla a part of British culture

5h | Panorama
Flattering the right way, with the right skirt

Flattering the right way, with the right skirt

3h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

What is the reason for the continuous decline in the stock market?

What is the reason for the continuous decline in the stock market?

17h | Videos
Shanto loves Sri Lanks as Opponent

Shanto loves Sri Lanks as Opponent

16h | Videos
How MV Jahan Moni was rescued 14 years ago

How MV Jahan Moni was rescued 14 years ago

21h | Videos
How Somali fishermen became pirates

How Somali fishermen became pirates

18h | Videos