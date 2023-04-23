Who is Amritpal Singh? 5 facts about pro-Khalistani leader

FILE PHOTO: Amritpal Singh, a radical Sikh leader, leaves the holy Sikh shrine of the Golden Temple along with his supporters, in Amritsar, India, March 3, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer

Amritpal Singh, the chief of separatist Sikh organisation "Waris Punjab De", was arrested by the Punjab police under the National Security Act on Sunday. Singh, who was arrested from Punjab's Moga, is now being shifted to Assam's Dibrugarh jail where others belonging to his outfit have been lodged.

Reports say that he was trained by the ISI in Georgia before coming to India. A person aware of the intelligence analysis, who did not want to be named, said "During his stay in Dubai, which is a hub for ISI agents, Amritpal Singh was offered money as part of a well-orchestrated plan to revive militancy in Punjab. He was sent to Georgia for training by ISI before his flight to India."

The Khalistani leader also brainwashed youth to choose the path of slain terorist Dilawar Singh who killed former Punjab CM Beant Singh. For this, he admitted the youth to so-called de-addiction centres and pushed them towards adopting the "gun culture."

Here are 5 facts about the separatist leader: