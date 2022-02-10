'What's paramount, nation or religion?' court in India's Tamil Nadu amid Hijab row

South Asia

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 08:25 pm

Related News

'What's paramount, nation or religion?' court in India's Tamil Nadu amid Hijab row

Really shocking that some are for hijab and some for dhotis inside temples, the Acting Chief Justice said

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 08:25 pm
&#039;What&#039;s paramount, nation or religion?&#039; court in India&#039;s Tamil Nadu amid Hijab row

The Madras High Court on Thursday expressed its anguish over issues related to religious dress code being flared up to inflame communal passions.

In an observation that came in the backdrop of a raging debate over the hijab row in Karnataka, the first bench of Acting Chief Justice MN Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthi lamented that of late, certain forces have raised controversies relating to dress code and it is spreading all over India, report NDTV. 

"It is really shocking, somebody is going for the 'hijab', some others for the 'topi' (cap) and a few others for other things. Is it one country or is it divided by religion or something like that. This is quite surprising," the bench added.

Pointing out the fact that India is a secular country, the ACJ said: "What is found from the current affairs is nothing but an effort to divide the country in the name of religion." The ACJ made the observations while hearing a batch of PIL petitions filed by Rangarajan Narasimhan of Srirangam in Tiruchirapalli district.

In his PIL filed on Thursday, he urged the court to order strict implementation of the dress code for devotees, disallowing non-Hindus from stepping into the temples across the state and a ban on commercial activities in the premises of the temples.

Display boards should be placed prominently at the entrance of the temples banning entry of non-Hindus and prescribing dress code, he said.

When there is no particular dress code, then how will the question of putting up display boards on the same arise, the bench wondered.

When the petitioner insisted for an order, the bench advised him to produce the evidence for his prayer. What part of the Agamas (rituals) refer to pants, dhotis and shirts, it asked.

Irked over the petitioner's relentless posture, the bench warned him of barring from appearing in-person before the court and directed him to use appropriate words and desist from quarrelling.

Tamil Nadu Advocate General R Shanmugasundaram informed the court that each and every temple is following its own custom and visitors belonging to other religions are allowed only up to the 'kodi maram' (flag mast).

He recalled that a division bench of Madras High Court had already set aside an order of a single judge prescribing a dress code as it was beyond the scope of the writ petition. It had triggered widespread outrage and debate, he pointed out.

Finally, the bench allowed the petitioner to file an affidavit with illustrations relating to the dress code.

 

Top News / World+Biz

Hijab / Karnataka hijab row / India's Hijab row / India's Hijab protest / India's Hijab controversy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Karnataka hijab ban goes against the religious freedom granted in the Indian Constitution. Photo: Reuters

The ever-turning wheels of Islamophobia in Modi’s India

10h | Panorama
A flock of Whistling Ducks descend over a beel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Wild birds: To cook, or not to cook? That is the question

11h | Panorama
Since becoming the director of DEKKO ISHO Group, Rayana Hossain has launched ISHO, Izakaya and Klubhaus. Photo: Courtesy

How Rayana leveraged youth, tech and inclusive work culture to build 3 successful brands

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Work hard, play harder: Techniques to be productive

12h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Super quick recipe for breakfast

Super quick recipe for breakfast

1h | Videos
Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

6h | Videos
From mechanic to millionaire

From mechanic to millionaire

6h | Videos
MIT scientists create new material that combines strength of steel, lightness of plastic

MIT scientists create new material that combines strength of steel, lightness of plastic

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

6
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks