What next after Chandrayaan 3 landing? Aditya L1 Sun mission explained

South Asia

Reuters/HT
27 August, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 02:41 pm

Related News

What next after Chandrayaan 3 landing? Aditya L1 Sun mission explained

India's space agency plans to launch its first space observatory for solar research, the Aditya-L1, in September to study the sun's atmosphere

Reuters/HT
27 August, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 02:41 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

On the heels of the success of the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing, India's space agency has set a date for its next mission - this time to study the sun.

The Aditya-L1, India's first space observatory for solar research, is getting ready for launch at the country's main spaceport in Sriharikota, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) told reporters at its satellite command centre this week, as scientists and crew celebrated the moon mission's success.

"We are planning to launch in the first week of September," said ISRO chairman S. Somanath.

What will Aditya-L1 do?

Named after the Hindi word for the sun, the spacecraft is India's first space-based solar probe. It aims to study solar winds, which can cause disturbance on earth and are commonly seen as "auroras".

Longer term, data from the mission could help better understand the sun's impact on earth's climate patterns.

Recently, researchers said the European Space Agency/NASA Solar Orbiter spacecraft had detected numerous relatively small jets of charged particles expelled intermittently from the corona - the sun's outer atmosphere - which could help shed light on the origins of solar wind.

How far will it travel?

Hitching a ride on India's heavy-duty launch vehicle, the PSLV, the Aditya-L1 spacecraft will travel 1.5 million km in about four months to study the sun's atmosphere.

It will head to a kind of parking lot in space where objects tend to stay put because of balancing gravitational forces, reducing fuel consumption for the spacecraft.

Those positions are called Lagrange Points, named after Italian-French mathematician Joseph-Louis Lagrange.

How much does the mission cost?

In 2019, the government sanctioned the equivalent of about $46 million for the Aditya-L1 mission. ISRO has not given an official update on costs.

The Indian space agency has earned a reputation for world-beating cost competitiveness in space engineering that executives and planners expect will boost its now-privatised space industry.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, which landed a spacecraft on the lunar south pole, had a budget of about $75 million.

Science / Top News / World+Biz

India / Chandrayaan-3 / Aditya L1

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Seafood Fried Rice

Satiably Pan-Asian

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

How Mexican are Hard Shell Tacos?

6h | Food
From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

20h | Panorama
Into the world of resins

Into the world of resins

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

48m | TBS SPORTS
Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

1h | TBS World
Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

7h | TBS Economy
Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

23h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh