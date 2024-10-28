What is 'digital arrest'? Here’s what Indian PM Modi said about it

South Asia

UNB
28 October, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 07:25 pm

Related News

What is 'digital arrest'? Here’s what Indian PM Modi said about it

The fraudulent operations often feature scammers who create a convincing environment, appearing on screen in setups mimicking police stations or tax offices, complete with uniforms and fake ID cards

UNB
28 October, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 07:25 pm
India&#039;s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File Photo: Collected
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File Photo: Collected

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a warning regarding a new online fraud dubbed "digital arrest," which has reportedly defrauded individuals of millions of rupees in the country.

The scam involves fraudsters reaching out to victims via video calls, posing as police or tax officials and falsely accusing them of criminal activities, reports BBC.

Modi explained that the scammers instruct their victims to remain at home, asserting they are under a "digital arrest" and telling them not to contact anyone, it said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Indian prime minister emphasised that digital arrest does not exist in Indian law, and no enforcement agency would ever ask citizens for personal details by phone or video call.

The fraudulent operations often feature scammers who create a convincing environment, appearing on screen in setups mimicking police stations or tax offices, complete with uniforms and fake ID cards. They typically claim that the victim is involved in illegal activities, such as sending parcels containing drugs, or linking their phone to criminal acts.

Reports of deepfake videos and falsified arrest warrants being used as part of the scam have also emerged, the BBC report said.

The alarming rise in these "digital arrest" incidents has prompted investigations. In August, Bengaluru police apprehended several individuals after a victim reported being scammed out of over 20 million rupees. The fraudsters had threatened the victim with legal repercussions for an alleged parcel containing drugs that had supposedly been seized, it added.

In light of this troubling trend, Indian Prime Minister Modi advised citizens to take three key actions to protect themselves: "First, stay calm and do not panic. Record or take a screen recording if possible. Second, remember that no government agency will threaten you online. Third, take action by calling the national cyber helpline and also inform police about the crime".

World+Biz

India / digital arrest / Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

1d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

2d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

3d | Panorama
In Jolshiri, where wetlands have been filled with sand or clay, the ground had to be filled with either clay or sand up to a depth of 20 to 30 meters before the land could be sold as plots. Photo: Collected

Why you should consult a geotechnical engineer before building your house

5h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Vinicius or Rodri, who is winning the much desired Ballon D’or trophy

Vinicius or Rodri, who is winning the much desired Ballon D’or trophy

53m | Videos
Writ filed seeking directions to stop activities of 11 political parties including Awami League

Writ filed seeking directions to stop activities of 11 political parties including Awami League

1h | Videos
Why is sector-wise industrial policy urgent?

Why is sector-wise industrial policy urgent?

2h | Videos
People close to Hasina's administration used to smuggle money with the help of intelligence agencies

People close to Hasina's administration used to smuggle money with the help of intelligence agencies

2h | Videos