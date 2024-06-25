West Bengal was notified about water treaty with Bangladesh: Indian govt sources

South Asia

TBS Report
25 June, 2024, 07:20 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 07:27 am

Related News

West Bengal was notified about water treaty with Bangladesh: Indian govt sources

According to the pact, India is set to build a large reservoir and related infrastructure to manage and conserve Teesta water

TBS Report
25 June, 2024, 07:20 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 07:27 am
File photo of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Indian PM Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in one frame. Photo: Collected
File photo of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Indian PM Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in one frame. Photo: Collected

The West Bengal government was informed about the Centre's discussions with Bangladesh regarding Teesta water sharing and the Farakka Treaty, reports India Today TV, quoting government sources

Earlier yesterday (24 June), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and objected to unilateral discussions with Bangladesh on the water treaties.

According to government sources, the Centre wrote to the Bengal government on 24 July 2023. It sought their nominee in the committee for carrying out an internal review of the 1996 treaty between India and Bangladesh on water sharing at Farakka.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On 25 August of the same year, the West Bengal government conveyed the nomination of the state's Chief Engineer (Design and Research), Irrigation and Waterways for the committee.

On 5 April this year, the West Bengal government's Joint Secretary (Works, Irrigation & Waterways Department) conveyed their total demand for the next 30 years from the stretch downstream of Farakka Barrage.

Mamata Banerjee has long opposed the water-sharing pact with Bangladesh, blaming the Farakka barrage for erosion, siltation, and floods in West Bengal.

In her letter to PM Modi, she said, "People of West Bengal will be the worst sufferers due to the impact of such agreements. I came to understand that Government of India is in the process of renewing the Indo-Bangladesh Farakka Treaty (1996) which is to expire in 2026. It is a Treaty which delineates the principles of sharing of water between Bangladesh and India and as you are aware it has huge implications for the people of West Bengal for maintaining their livelihood and that the water which is diverted at the Farakka Barrage helps in maintaining the navigability of the Kolkata port."

In the recently held bilateral meeting between Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian PM Narendra Modi, the two leaders discussed the conservation and management of the River Teesta and the renewal of the 1996 Ganga Water Treaty.

According to the pact, India is set to build a large reservoir and related infrastructure to manage and conserve Teesta water.

Top News / World+Biz

India - Bangladesh / West Bengal / Teesta

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

21h | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

20h | Panorama
Michał Panasiuk. Illustration: TBS

Michał and the Bangla Summer School: A Bangla teacher in Europe

17h | Panorama
Collage: TBS Creative

In the time of goats and Russell's Vipers

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

US prosecutors recommend Justice Dept. criminally charge Boeing

US prosecutors recommend Justice Dept. criminally charge Boeing

9h | Videos
The technology sector is ahead in the list of wealthiest companies

The technology sector is ahead in the list of wealthiest companies

9h | Videos
That is why Hinduja family in discussion

That is why Hinduja family in discussion

11h | Videos
Lionel Messi Turns 37

Lionel Messi Turns 37

10h | Videos