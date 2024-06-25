West Bengal was notified about water treaty with Bangladesh: Indian govt sources

The West Bengal government was informed about the Centre's discussions with Bangladesh regarding Teesta water sharing and the Farakka Treaty, reports India Today TV, quoting government sources

Earlier yesterday (24 June), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and objected to unilateral discussions with Bangladesh on the water treaties.

According to government sources, the Centre wrote to the Bengal government on 24 July 2023. It sought their nominee in the committee for carrying out an internal review of the 1996 treaty between India and Bangladesh on water sharing at Farakka.

On 25 August of the same year, the West Bengal government conveyed the nomination of the state's Chief Engineer (Design and Research), Irrigation and Waterways for the committee.

On 5 April this year, the West Bengal government's Joint Secretary (Works, Irrigation & Waterways Department) conveyed their total demand for the next 30 years from the stretch downstream of Farakka Barrage.

Mamata Banerjee has long opposed the water-sharing pact with Bangladesh, blaming the Farakka barrage for erosion, siltation, and floods in West Bengal.

In her letter to PM Modi, she said, "People of West Bengal will be the worst sufferers due to the impact of such agreements. I came to understand that Government of India is in the process of renewing the Indo-Bangladesh Farakka Treaty (1996) which is to expire in 2026. It is a Treaty which delineates the principles of sharing of water between Bangladesh and India and as you are aware it has huge implications for the people of West Bengal for maintaining their livelihood and that the water which is diverted at the Farakka Barrage helps in maintaining the navigability of the Kolkata port."

In the recently held bilateral meeting between Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian PM Narendra Modi, the two leaders discussed the conservation and management of the River Teesta and the renewal of the 1996 Ganga Water Treaty.

According to the pact, India is set to build a large reservoir and related infrastructure to manage and conserve Teesta water.