West Bengal violence: Cops say over 100 held, appeals for cooperation

South Asia

Hindustan Times
12 June, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 05:11 pm

Related News

West Bengal violence: Cops say over 100 held, appeals for cooperation

The arrests come in response to violent protests over objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad made by former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal

Hindustan Times
12 June, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 05:11 pm
Security personnel deployed after violence during protest over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammed, in Howrah district on Saturday. Photo: PTI
Security personnel deployed after violence during protest over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammed, in Howrah district on Saturday. Photo: PTI

The West Bengal Police on Sunday issued a Twitter statement saying more than 100 people were arrested in connection to the recent road blockade, rioting, arson and damage to public property during protests over comments made on Prophet Mohammad by now-removed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.

"West Bengal police has arrested more than 100 persons in specific criminal cases registered under stringent sections of law for road blockade, rioting, arson damage to public property and spreading communal hatred. Nobody who indulges in any of these crimes will be spared," the West Bengal police tweeted.

The state police appealed to people to refrain from indulging in rumour mongering and spreading fake news, videos or images that may incite communal riots and urged for cooperation in maintaining peace and harmony.

"Any such acts will be prosecuted under the strictest penal sections of law," it added.

Violent protests have been going on for the past two days in parts of Howrah and Murshidabad districts with the Mamata Banerjee-led government suspending internet services in several areas.

In Howrah's Panchla Bazaar, protesters allegedly clashed with police and set several houses, shops and vehicles on fire. The administration has imposed prohibitory orders till 15 June. Internet services also remained suspended across the district till 13 June, officials said. Several trains also were cancelled in the aftermath.

Internet services were also suspended in some areas of the Murshidabad district after some of the protesters pelted stones at the Beldanga police station on Friday.

On Saturday evening, the government transferred commissioner of Howrah city police, C Sudhakar, and the superintendent of Howrah (rural), Saumya Roy.

Protests were being held in several states across the country against the BJP leaders' comments made by former BJP spokespersons. While the demonstrations were largely peaceful in most places, pockets of Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal reported stone-pelting and arson, leaving at least two dead and many injured.

Top News / World+Biz

violence / West Bengal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When it comes to colour code, Zubaida loves to experiment with the diversity of colour palettes. Photo: Courtesy

Zubaida Faiza Clothing: Where royalty meets contemporary fashion

7h | Mode
Jewellery: 6 Yards Story. Photos: Courtesy

Your guide to choosing the best jewellery for your outfit

6h | Mode
Bangladesh finally committed to eliminating child labour. But can we actually do it?

Bangladesh finally committed to eliminating child labour. But can we actually do it?

9h | Panorama
With improvement in technology and recipe creation, millet production may well eventually become a pillar in global food security. Photo: Reuters

What are millets and can they help create global food security?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Actor Nipun returns to shooting after break

Actor Nipun returns to shooting after break

6m | Videos
The fusion of protest and fashion

The fusion of protest and fashion

1h | Videos
Where to seek mental health care

Where to seek mental health care

7h | Videos
Putin compares himself with Peter the Great

Putin compares himself with Peter the Great

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended