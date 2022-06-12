West Bengal violence: Cops say over 100 held, appeals for cooperation

Security personnel deployed after violence during protest over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammed, in Howrah district on Saturday. Photo: PTI

The West Bengal Police on Sunday issued a Twitter statement saying more than 100 people were arrested in connection to the recent road blockade, rioting, arson and damage to public property during protests over comments made on Prophet Mohammad by now-removed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.

"West Bengal police has arrested more than 100 persons in specific criminal cases registered under stringent sections of law for road blockade, rioting, arson damage to public property and spreading communal hatred. Nobody who indulges in any of these crimes will be spared," the West Bengal police tweeted.

The state police appealed to people to refrain from indulging in rumour mongering and spreading fake news, videos or images that may incite communal riots and urged for cooperation in maintaining peace and harmony.

"Any such acts will be prosecuted under the strictest penal sections of law," it added.

Violent protests have been going on for the past two days in parts of Howrah and Murshidabad districts with the Mamata Banerjee-led government suspending internet services in several areas.

In Howrah's Panchla Bazaar, protesters allegedly clashed with police and set several houses, shops and vehicles on fire. The administration has imposed prohibitory orders till 15 June. Internet services also remained suspended across the district till 13 June, officials said. Several trains also were cancelled in the aftermath.

Internet services were also suspended in some areas of the Murshidabad district after some of the protesters pelted stones at the Beldanga police station on Friday.

On Saturday evening, the government transferred commissioner of Howrah city police, C Sudhakar, and the superintendent of Howrah (rural), Saumya Roy.

Protests were being held in several states across the country against the BJP leaders' comments made by former BJP spokespersons. While the demonstrations were largely peaceful in most places, pockets of Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal reported stone-pelting and arson, leaving at least two dead and many injured.