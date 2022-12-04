West Bengal publishers may hold book fair in Bangladesh soon

South Asia

TBS Report
04 December, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 09:55 am

West Bengal publishers may hold book fair in Bangladesh soon

TBS Report
04 December, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 09:55 am
Book Fair. Photo/Courtesy
Book Fair. Photo/Courtesy

Publishers of Bengali literature based in West Bengal may be able to showcase their publications in Bangladesh soon, according to Education Minister Dipu Moni.

Similar to the Bangladesh Book fair which has been organised in Kolkata for the past decade, there is an opportunity to organised a Kolkata Book Fair or West Bengal Book Fair in Dhaka, reports News Room Odisha.

The assurance was delivered by Education Minister Dipu Moni who had been recently visiting Kolkata for the occasion of the inauguration of the 10th Bangladesh Book Fair at College Square in central Kolkata.

During her visit, she shared how loved the publications are from West Bengal and that they are readily available in almost all the bookstores in the country. 

"Just as Bangladesh Book Fair is organised in Kolkata, similarly West Bengal Book Fair will also be organised in our country. All cooperation will be extended on this count by the publishers and writers from Bangladesh," she said.

Overwhlemed by Dipu Moni's revelations, West Bengals Education Minister Bratya Basu, who is himself an acclaimed thespian from the state, showed excitement for the new opportunity for all West Bengal publishers. 

Basu explained that similar to the opportunity that the Bangladesh Book Fair in Kolkata provides access to the readers in West Bengal to a wide variety of literarily rick from Bangladesh, the new book fair will offer the same for the readers in Bangladesh. 

Dipu Moni in a statement revealed that she never feels that West Bengal is a foreign nation. 

Our Prime Minister enjoys an extremely cordial relationship with the West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee just as she does with the Indian Prime Minister," she added. 

The Bangladesh Book fair, inaugurated on Friday, is set to continue till 11 December. 75 publishers from Bangladesh are expected to showcase and market their work.

