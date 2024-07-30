West Bengal opposed to any India, Bangladesh Teesta River Pact: Mamata Banerjee

South Asia

TBS Report
30 July, 2024, 07:05 am
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 09:59 am

Related News

West Bengal opposed to any India, Bangladesh Teesta River Pact: Mamata Banerjee

Maintaining that she loves the people of Bangladesh, Mamata Banerjee said sharing Teesta water will mean "depriving northern West Bengal of even drinking water", let alone any provision for irrigation purposes

TBS Report
30 July, 2024, 07:05 am
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 09:59 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Mamata Banarjee, India's West Bengal Chief Minister said on Monday (29 July) that her government is against any agreement between Bangladesh and India sharing water from the Teesta river, says NDTV.

Maintaining that she loves the people of Bangladesh, Banerjee said sharing Teesta water will mean "depriving northern West Bengal of even drinking water", let alone any provision for irrigation purposes.

Speaking in the assembly on a resolution regarding erosion control and flood mitigation in West Bengal, Banerjee said the Teesta River has very little water during the winter and summer seasons.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Banerjee also alleged that the state government was not invited to discussions between India and Bangladesh over the renewal of the Farakka treaty, stating that her state is a stakeholder in the issue, as river Ganga flows into the neighbouring nation from West Bengal.

Last month, Banerjee had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing "strong reservations" over the Centre "excluding" the West Bengal government from discussions with Bangladesh regarding Teesta water sharing and the Farakka treaty.

Banerjee, in the communication, had also blamed the construction of a "series of hydropower projects in Sikkim, deforestation in the upper catchment and impact of climate change" as reasons behind the Teesta River's health suffering.

Maintaining that her government has given whatever was possible to Bangladesh for the sake of brotherhood with the neighbouring nation, Banerjee said that she cannot go into any agreement by compromising the interest of the people of West Bengal.

Accusing the BJP government at the Centre of trying to give away water of West Bengal without considering its interests, Banerjee said that West Bengal is the main stakeholder but is not being consulted on the issue.

She said that vast areas in Malda, Murshidabad and Nadia districts were affected by floods in Ganga River's lower catchment areas.

Banerjee said that funds amounting to over ₹ 700 crore promised to the state by the Centre during the 1996 renewal of the Farakka water treaty were not given.

She said that her government has spent ₹ 350 crore to stop the erosion of the Ganga.

Banerjee claimed that the Centre has discussed the issues of water sharing of Teesta and renewal of the Farakka water treaty, which is due in 2026, with Bangladesh, without keeping West Bengal in the loop.

Maintaining that the West Bengal government was kept in the loop earlier, be it starting of train or bus services between India and Bangladesh, she said that this was not done by the BJP government at the Centre this time.

Asserting that it is a "clear blow to federal unity," she said, "I have strong reservations on this."

 

Top News / World+Biz

West Bengal / Mamata Banerjee / Teesta Water Deal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Covid-19 period was tough, but at least the internet-based apps were active. But for gig workers, it was worse this time when there was no internet. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Out of a gig

1h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Why so many deaths? 

13h | Panorama
Flood-affected people have gathered in front of their homes. Photo: Masum Billah.

Wiped out by river and memory

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Baking 101: Must-have tools for aspiring bakers

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos