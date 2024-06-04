West Bengal election results: Mamata's TMC leading in 33 seats

04 June, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 02:42 pm

India&#039;s Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters during a roadshow, ahead of the general elections, in Ghaziabad, India, April 6, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters during a roadshow, ahead of the general elections, in Ghaziabad, India, April 6, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

The trends that emerged from several rounds of counting today proved all exit poll predictions wrong as the Trinamool candidates are widening gap with their BJP rivals.

The exit polls predicted a major surprise in West Bengal for the ruling Trinamool but the surprise came from the incumbent party as it went on to lead in 33 seats. If the trends hold true, BJP's performance dipped in 2024.

Trinamool had rejected the exit polls which gave a clear mandate to the BJP. "It is absolutely vague, absolutely fake. How is the media showing who will win which seat? How much money have they taken? I don't believe the calculations. I will ask my workers to be strong and do the counting properly. We will get double of what the media has projected. I will not put a number. But I can tell you: we worked on the ground and never felt that the people will not vote for us," Mamata Banerjee said.

"As we witnessed in 2016, 2019 and 2021, exit poll predictions were completely wrong. Why? Because BJP pays hefty sums to the Godi Media to create a wind and manipulate the final outcome. Smt. @MamataOfficial strongly condemned #ExitPolls, urging our party workers to stay strong and not be swayed by these deceptive tactics," the TMC said in a post on X.

"I have observed exit polls in 2016, 2019, and 2021, and none of them matched the actual poll results. I believe that the BJP manufactures these (exit polls) and feeds them to the media. In my opinion, regional parties like those of Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, MK Stalin, and Uddhav Thackeray will perform well," Mamata said.

West Bengal went to the polls in seven phases with the Trinamool contesting alone and the CPM and the Congress as party of the INDIA bloc against the BJP.

In 2019, the difference between the Trinamool and the BJP was not major either. Trinamool secured 22 seats, the BJP 18.

