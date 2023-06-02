West Bengal couple spends 301 days in jail on suspicion of being Bangladeshi

A Burdwan couple has been finally granted bail after spending 301 days in prison for being suspected as illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

Palash and Shukla Adhikari, who had gone to Bengaluru to work as labourers with their two year old child, were arrested in July 2022, reports Times of India.

According to reports, police suspected them to be from Bangladesh and booked them under the Foreigners Act.

After multiple failed attempts to tell the police that they were from Jhaugram's Telepukur under Jamalpur police station in East Burdwan, they were taken into custody. Later a Bengaluru police team checked Palash's home in East Burdwan.

Palash's relatives also reached Bengaluru and hired lawyers to move their bail plea. Police filed a charge sheet against them, says Times of India.

According to Palash's relative Sujoy Haldar, the coupl were granted bail on 28 April. However, they were released from jail on 24 May as they could not comply with the bail bonds immediately which required a local guarantor to submit their land deeds.

Palash's sister Sathi Adhikary, who works at a beauty parlour, had spent her earnings to fight the case. "I got a call around 9.30pm on 24 May that dada (elder brother) and boudi (sister-in- law) were released from prison. I spoke to them over a video call. During the video call, my mother could not hold back her tears. Both were looking weak. She talked with her two-year old nephew."