'Welcome to India': Banners featuring PM Hasina and Modi seen across Delhi

During her stay in New Delhi, Prime Minister Hasina will have a private meeting with Modi following the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7:15 pm on Sunday. She will also attend a state dinner hosted by the Indian President

Photos of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina alongside her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi are everyhwere in Delhi has the Indian PM prepares for his swearing-in ceremony. Photo: UNB
Photos of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina alongside her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi are everyhwere in Delhi has the Indian PM prepares for his swearing-in ceremony. Photo: UNB

Photos of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina alongside her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi have been prominently displayed across Delhi as part of India's grand preparations for Modi's swearing-in ceremony, scheduled for Sunday evening.

"Welcome to India," read the large banners featuring the two leaders. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in New Delhi on Saturday to attend the ceremony, marking her as the first "distinguished" guest. She was warmly received at the airport by a high-level Indian delegation and Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Md. Mustafizur Rahman.

"This visit of one of our most valued partners will further strengthen Bangladesh-India close and deep-rooted bonds of friendship," stated the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday.

During her stay in New Delhi, Prime Minister Hasina will have a private meeting with Modi following the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7:15 pm on Sunday. She will also attend a state dinner hosted by the Indian President.

The visit by leaders to attend Modi's swearing-in for his third consecutive term underscores India's commitment to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'SAGAR' vision. The ceremony, following the 2024 general elections, will see the oath-taking of Prime Minister Modi and his Council of Ministers.

Distinguished guests from neighbouring countries and the Indian Ocean region have been invited, including Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, Seychelles Vice-President Ahmed Afif, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, the leaders will attend a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Hasina is scheduled to depart New Delhi for Dhaka on Monday, expected to arrive at 8 pm.

Modi, 73, will be equalling the feat of the first Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who won in the 1952, 1957 and 1962 general elections.

