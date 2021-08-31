‘We are here to serve the people’: Taliban

South Asia

TBS Report
31 August, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 06:52 pm

Related News

‘We are here to serve the people’: Taliban

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid noted the issues in the country's economy and called on other countries to invest in Afghanistan

TBS Report
31 August, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 06:52 pm
FILE PHOTO: Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer /File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer /File Photo

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has called for national unity following the withdrawal of the final US troops from Afghanistan after 20 years.

He urged Afghans to "transcend our differences and come together", saying that the international community would not support the country if its people were not united, reports the BBC.

The forthcoming government, he said, would represent all of the Afghan people.

He noted the issues in the country's economy and called on other countries to invest in Afghanistan.

He added that the Taliban sought "good relations" with the international community and would look to "amicably" resolve any issues.

Top News / World+Biz

Taliban / US Troops Withdrawal / Afghanistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

1d | Videos
Wastage rate increasing in RMG

Wastage rate increasing in RMG

1d | Videos
Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

1d | Videos
Metrorail in performance test

Metrorail in performance test

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

2
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
Photo: Collected from Sajeeb Wazed‘s verified Facebook page.
Economy

Next step of digital Bangladesh is cashless society: Joy