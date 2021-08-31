‘We are here to serve the people’: Taliban

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has called for national unity following the withdrawal of the final US troops from Afghanistan after 20 years.

He urged Afghans to "transcend our differences and come together", saying that the international community would not support the country if its people were not united, reports the BBC.

The forthcoming government, he said, would represent all of the Afghan people.

He noted the issues in the country's economy and called on other countries to invest in Afghanistan.

He added that the Taliban sought "good relations" with the international community and would look to "amicably" resolve any issues.