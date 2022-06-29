WB approves $1.03 billion for Bangladesh and Nepal to improve regional trade

TBS Report
29 June, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 02:55 pm

WB approves $1.03 billion for Bangladesh and Nepal to improve regional trade

TBS Report
29 June, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 02:55 pm
Photo of World Bank. Photo: Collected
Photo of World Bank. Photo: Collected

The World Bank on Tuesday (28 June) approved $1.03 billion of financing to help improve regional trade in Bangladesh and Nepal by reducing trade and transport costs and transit time along the regional corridors.

Accelerating Transport and Trade Connectivity in Eastern South Asia (ACCESS) programme Phase 1 will help the respective governments address the key barriers to regional trade ─ manual and paper-based trade processes, inadequate transport and trade infrastructure, and restrictive trade and transport regulations and processes, said a press release. 

The Phase 1 programme will help replace lengthy manual and paper-based trade processes with digitised automated solutions in Bangladesh and Nepal. The automation will enable faster border crossing times and install electronic tracking of truck entry and exit, electronic queuing, smart parking, and CCTV cameras. The programme will also help improve selected road corridors and upgrade key land ports and custom infrastructure, while ensuring green and climate-resilient construction. This will help the integration of landlocked Bhutan and Nepal with the gateway countries of Bangladesh and India.

"Regional trade offers enormous untapped potential for the countries of South Asia. Today, regional trade accounts for only 5 percent of South Asia's total trade, while in East Asia it accounts for 50 percent," said World Bank Vice President for South Asia Hartwig Schafer.

"South Asia can boost economic growth significantly and create opportunities for millions of people by increasing regional trade and connectivity," Schafer added. 

The $753.45 million financing for the ACCESS Project in Bangladesh will upgrade the 43 Km section of the two-lane Sylhet-Charkai-Sheola to a climate-resilient four-lane road, connecting the Sheola Land Port with the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway. This will cut down travel time by 30 percent. The project will support digital systems, infrastructure, and more streamlined processes at Benapole, Bhomra, and Burimari land ports, the three largest land ports in Bangladesh handling approximately 80 percent of land-based trade.

It will also support the modernisation of the Chattogram customs house which handles 90 percent of all import/export declarations in Bangladesh.

"While the trade between Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, and Nepal grew six times from 2015 to 2019, the unexploited potential for regional trade is estimated at 93 percent for Bangladesh," said World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan Mercy Tembon.

"The project will help Bangladesh improve regional trade and transport and automation of processes will build resilience to crises like the Covid-19 pandemic," Tembon added. 

The $275 million ACCESS Project in Nepal will upgrade 69 km two-lane section of Butwal—Gorusinghe—Chanauta road along the East-West Highway to a climate-resilient four-lane highway, with a focus on ensuring better road safety. This is expected to reduce travel time by 30 percent, thus providing better access to India's western seaports.

It will construct at least three market areas along the highway with dedicated areas for women entrepreneurs and traders to ensure that women can benefit from the enhanced economic opportunities.

"A key focus of the ACCESS program is to support solutions that can most effectively reduce dwell times at trade gateways, which is vital to lowering trade costs. This entails greater border cooperation and coordination within and between countries, cutting down the physical inspection of goods, and simplifying regulations and processes," said Erik Nora, World Bank Task Team Leader of the programme. 

