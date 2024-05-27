Watch: Stage caves in as Rahul Gandhi arrives to address INDIA bloc rally in Bihar

The stage constructed for the INDIA bloc rally in Bihar's Paliganj caved in just as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Misa Bharti, arrived there.

Rahul Gandhi, who was at the centre of the platform, was seen briefly losing his balance as the structure buckled. Misa Bharti was seen holding his hand when the incident occurred.

Rahul Gandhi momentarily lost his balance as the stage constructed for the INDIA bloc collapsed during the rally in Bihar's Paliganj.

Despite security personnel urging him to step down, Gandhi reassured them and continued with his rally.

Addressing back-to-back election rallies in Bihar, the Congress leader asserted that Narendra Modi will not be able to become the prime minister again, citing a strong wave of support for the INDIA bloc nationwide.

He reiterated his commitment to abolishing the Agnipath scheme if the opposition bloc came to power. Introduced by the Modi government in 2022, the scheme recruits young soldiers, known as 'Agniveers', on a four-year contractual basis, with 75% retiring without standard military benefits.

"When the INDIA bloc will form the government, the Agnipath scheme will be withdrawn," Gandhi said at Bakhtiyarpur.

"Modi Ji has turned soldiers into labourers. The Centre has made two categories in the Army -- Agniveer and the others. If an Agniveer gets injured or martyred, he will neither get a martyr status nor compensation… Why is this discrimination?"

Taking a jibe at the prime minister's 'sent by God' comment, the Congress leader said, "After June 4, if ED asks Modi about corruption, he will say I don't know anything...I was sent by God'."

The Congress leader also claimed that the government formed by the INDIA bloc after the elections would open all closed industries and fill up 30 lakh job vacancies.

