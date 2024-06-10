Viral video shows 'mysterious' animal at Rashtrapati Bhavan during Modi's oath ceremony

Narendra Modi officially marked the commencement of his third term as India's Prime Minister, following a decorated oath-taking ceremony.

Held on 9 June in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, several notable names from across multiple sectors bore witness to the keynote political event. Also joining these eminent names in an unexpected cameo, was a four-legged furry friend.

The oath-taking ceremony of the prime minister of India of course, makes for a weighty occasion. While heads of state, political leaders as well as debutants, business tycoons and leading film actors made up the majority of the exclusive list of witnesses and attendees, a wild cat — which many now believe could very well have been a leopard, somehow found its way on to the premise.

Is that a wild animal in the background, strolling in the Rashtrapati Bhawan? pic.twitter.com/OPIHm40RhV— We, the people of India (@India_Policy) June 10, 2024

A stray finding its way in comes as a surprise to nobody. However, the highly-guarded nature of the event made the eventuality rather unlikely.

The cat-of-the-moment made a blink-and-miss appearance at the time of BJP's Durga Das Uikey being sworn in as a Union minister as he shared the dais with President Droupadi Murmu, with most failing to spot the feline trespasser right away. However, its moment right behind stage was eventually noticed by many, courtesy of the multiple reruns of the oath-taking ceremony on television.

The trespasser's uninvited but gallant stint at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, that too, during arguably the biggest political gathering of the year, is also slowly capturing the internet's attention. An X user, expressing their disbelief, took to the platform to write, "DUDE IS IT TRUE THERE WAS SOME KIND OF WILD CAT ROAMING AROUND IN THE BACKGROUND AT RASHTRAPATI BHAVAN DURING THE OATH TAKING CEREMONY ?????????" Well we're equally surprised, if not more.

It however, does not take much to understand what could have possibly attracted the gatecrasher to the flourishing expanses of the Rajpath address. The Amrit Udyan — described as 'the soul of the Rashtrapati Bhavan', is spread across 15 acres of lush gardens. While the East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden made for its original attractions, the Herbal gardens, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden and Arogya Vanam were eventually added to its blooming portfolio.

Beyond the Amrit Udyan's flora, the Rashtrapati Bhavan is also home to a vast variety of fauna, ranging from a butterfly corner to a peacock point as well as a pond ecosystem. Dr. Thomas Mathew's book, Winged Wonders of Rashtrapati Bhavan, details as many as 111 species of birds thriving in their habitats on the premises.

For those interested in a visit, albeit planned, unlike the unidentified visitor, the Amrit Udyan is open to the public between 10 am in the morning to 5 pm in the evening, excluding Mondays and specified holidays.