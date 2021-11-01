Vietnam targeting carbon emission neutrality by 2050, minister says

A sunset is seen in a resort after the Vietnamese government eased the lockdown following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Phu Quoc island, Vietnam May 8, 2020. REUTERS/James Pearson

Vietnam is targeting carbon emission neutrality by 2050, the country's Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien said on Monday.

"Vietnam embarks on a roadmap to reduce coal-fired power right after this summit," Dien said from Glasgow where he is attending the United Nations COP26 summit.