Vietnam targeting carbon emission neutrality by 2050, minister says
"Vietnam embarks on a roadmap to reduce coal-fired power right after this summit," Dien said from Glasgow where he is attending the United Nations COP26 summit
Vietnam is targeting carbon emission neutrality by 2050, the country's Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien said on Monday.
