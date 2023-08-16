Vietnam expects $2 billion trade target with Bangladesh: President Thuong

Vietnam wishes Bangladesh to step up stronger cooperation across a variety of fields, especially trade and investment, striving to achieve the trade turnover target of $2 billion sooner than expected, Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong said.

He made the statement at a reception in Hanoi on 15 August for Bangladeshi Ambassador to Vietnam Samina Naz, who came to bid farewell marking the end her term of office in Vietnam, reports Voice of Vietnam.

At the meeting, President Thuong congratulated Ambassador Samina Naz on successfully completing her six-year working term in Vietnam, and hailed her positive and effective contributions to deepening the Vietnam-Bangladesh friendship and cooperation over recent years.

President Vo Van Thuong extended his greetings to President Mohammed Shahabuddin through Ambassador Samina Naz

Amid both nations celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations this year, Ambassador Samina Naz showed her elation at the sound development of the Vietnam-Bangladesh relationship in a variety of fields, in which the trade turnover of roughly $1.5 billion is one of the bright spots.

President Thuong agreed with the Ambassador on the positive development of the two countries' relations, especially, bilateral trade has increased four times over the past 10 years and the two sides have stepped up efforts to achieved the trade target of $2 billion over the next few years

He also suggested strengthening cooperation in the coming time, especially the exchange of high-level delegations in a bid to promote comprehensive cooperation.

Thuong also asked the two countries continue to support each other at regional and international multilateral forums, while voicing Vietnam's support for the strengthening of relations between Bangladesh and ASEAN on the basis of strengths of each side.

Along with recent delegation exchanges, the Ambassador said she hopes that bilateral relations will grow and flourish in the coming time, especially in the field of tourism, including spiritual tourism and Buddhism.

Samina Naz expressed her confidence that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, led by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Vietnam will continue to reap even greater achievements in the future. In response, President Vo Van Thuong emphasised that Vietnam and Bangladesh have maintained a long-standing traditional relationship, while stating that Bangladesh is one of the few countries in South Asia that established early diplomatic ties with Vietnam, 50 years ago.

President Thuong also wished Bangladesh a successful organisation of the upcoming general election, thereby, further pushing up cooperation with Vietnam in a multitude of areas.