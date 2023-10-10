Video showing man's body ablaze prompts call for justice from tribals in India's Manipur

South Asia

Reuters
10 October, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 03:57 pm

Related News

Video showing man's body ablaze prompts call for justice from tribals in India's Manipur

The violence erupted on 3 May as members of the majority Meitei ethnic group and minority Kuki tribals clashed over sharing government benefits and quotas in jobs and education

Reuters
10 October, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 03:57 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A video showing a man's body on fire in India's restive Manipur prompted calls for justice from a minority tribal group in the northeastern state, which remains on edge more than five months after bloody ethnic clashes killed at least 180 people.

State authorities said they had ordered an investigation by the federal police into the incident suspected to have taken place on 4 May.

The violence erupted on 3 May as members of the majority Meitei ethnic group and minority Kuki tribals clashed over sharing government benefits and quotas in jobs and education.

Sporadic violence has continued after the peak of the clashes despite tens of thousands of extra security personnel being deployed, marking a rare security failure for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in a state ruled by his Bharatiya Janata Party.

The seven second video, which surfaced on social media on Sunday and has been verified by state police, showed a man with injuries to the head lying near barbed wire while a portion of the body was ablaze.

Voices and gunshots could be heard in the background. It is unclear whether he was alive or already dead.

Authorities identified the victim as Laldinthanga Khongsai, 37, and an umbrella body of Manipur's tribal groups said he belonged to the Kuki community.

Kuldiep Singh, the state's security advisor, said the man was killed on May 4, when armed members of the two communities fought pitched battles and a mob stripped and sexually assaulted two tribal women.

"The body is still unclaimed," Singh told reporters on Monday, adding that the case will be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum, an umbrella body, said, "The video is a harrowing testament to the ethnic cleansing campaign against the Kuki-Zo community by the majority Meiteis."

Asserting that such "brutal acts" cannot be overlooked, the ITLF said: "The selective application of justice further reinforces our demand for a separate administration."

The Meitei make up 53% of Manipur's population, while the Kuki account for 16%.

Both sides have suffered casualties, but government data reviewed by Reuters in July showed 113 Kukis and 62 Meiteis had been killed.

World+Biz

India / Manipur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cracks run through a partially dried-up river bed. Photo: REUTERS

Unlocking every dollar for a world in crisis

5h | Panorama
The layout is reconfigured to maximise both living and entertainment areas. Photo: Courtesy

Renovation, not demolition

5h | Habitat
Inside Gaza: Where death and desperation is the norm

Inside Gaza: Where death and desperation is the norm

5h | Panorama
Amaka Godfrey. Sketch: TBS

'Increased salinity is not just impacting human usage but also economic development'

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Russia is benefited by Israel's war?

How Russia is benefited by Israel's war?

2h | TBS World
Awareness about mental health should be a topic in everyday conversations

Awareness about mental health should be a topic in everyday conversations

6h | TBS Health
Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

21h | TBS World
How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

1d | TBS World