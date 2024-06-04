Uttar Pradesh shocker: Leads show INDIA bloc ahead of NDA

South Asia

TBS Report
04 June, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 12:23 pm

The BJP’s vote share improved from 42.63% in 2014 to 49.98% in 2019 in Uttar Pradesh. File photo: Hindustan Times
The BJP’s vote share improved from 42.63% in 2014 to 49.98% in 2019 in Uttar Pradesh. File photo: Hindustan Times

Early trends showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party and its coalition partner Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in the state were leading in 34 and 2 constituencies respectively.

The Congress and Samajwadi Party, both constituents of the INDIA bloc which was formed in July last year to dislodge the BJP at the Centre were leading in 7 and 36 seats.

The Bahujan Samaj Party, which had won 10 seats in the last Lok Sabha polls figured nowhere in the list of the Election Commission of India.Early results showed that the ruling BJP was leading in constituencies such as Kairana, Badaun, Etah, Hardoi, Unnao, Rampur among others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was leading from Varanasi.

Uttar Pradesh sends 80 parliamentarians to the 543-member strong Lok Sabha. This time, the SP and Congress have sealed a pre-poll alliance. The Congress fielded its candidates in 17 seats, while its regional partner Samajwadi Party fielded 63 candidates in the Lok Sabha polls under seat-sharing pact.

The principal opposition Congress was leading in seats such as Saharanpur, Amroha, Fatehpur Sikri, Sitapur, Barabanki, Rae Bareli and Amethi and Allahabad.The Congress has fielded Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli, while Kishori Lal Sharma was running against Union minister Smriti Irani in Amethi.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had won 62 seats in Uttar Pradesh, decimating the Congress, which managed to win just one seat.

