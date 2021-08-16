US troops fire shots in air at Kabul airport as crowd mobs tarmac: witness

US troops fired shots into the air at Kabul airport on Monday as thousands of Afghans crowded onto the tarmac in the hope of catching a flight out of the country after the Taliban takeover of the country.

"I feel very scared here. They are firing lots of shots into the air," a witness told AFP.

Several videos have emerged of people running onto the airport runways and trying to board flights.

This is, perhaps, one of the saddest images I've seen from #Afghanistan. A people who are desperate and abandoned. No aid agencies, no UN, no government. Nothing. pic.twitter.com/LCeDEOR3lR— Nicola Careem (@NicolaCareem) August 16, 2021

There are reports that US flights carrying diplomatic staff out of the country are being prioritised, causing anger and leading to more chaos and confusion.