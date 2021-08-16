US troops fire shots in air at Kabul airport as crowd mobs tarmac: witness

TBS Report
16 August, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 11:25 am

Photo :Khaleej Times
Photo :Khaleej Times

US troops fired shots into the air at Kabul airport on Monday as thousands of Afghans crowded onto the tarmac in the hope of catching a flight out of the country after the Taliban takeover of the country.

"I feel very scared here. They are firing lots of shots into the air," a witness told AFP.

Several videos have emerged of people running onto the airport runways and trying to board flights.

There are reports that US flights carrying diplomatic staff out of the country are being prioritised, causing anger and leading to more chaos and confusion.

