US to resume Afghanistan evacuation flights before year's end -WSJ

South Asia

Reuters
14 October, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2021, 07:17 pm

Related News

US to resume Afghanistan evacuation flights before year's end -WSJ

Reuters
14 October, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2021, 07:17 pm
In this image provided by the Department of Defense, two paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct security while a C-130 Hercules takes off during a evacuation operation in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Photo :UNB/AP
In this image provided by the Department of Defense, two paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct security while a C-130 Hercules takes off during a evacuation operation in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Photo :UNB/AP

The United States will resume evacuation flights from Afghanistan before the end of the year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing an unidentified US State Department official.

The US-sponsored flights would help US citizens, legal residents and some visa applicants. No date has been set for the flights to resume, it reported.

Representatives for the State Department did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the WSJ report.

President Joe Biden's administration has said its top priority is repatriating Americans and green card holders who could not leave Afghanistan in the US evacuation operation in August.

World+Biz

Afghan Evacuation / US Evacuation flight / USA / Afghanistan / Taliban takeover / Kabul evacuation operation / Islamic emirate of Afganistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

4h | Videos
Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

4h | Videos
Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

5h | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

2
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

3
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

4
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

5
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

6
Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim
RMG

Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim