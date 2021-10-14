US to resume Afghanistan evacuation flights before year's end -WSJ

In this image provided by the Department of Defense, two paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct security while a C-130 Hercules takes off during a evacuation operation in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Photo :UNB/AP

The United States will resume evacuation flights from Afghanistan before the end of the year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing an unidentified US State Department official.

The US-sponsored flights would help US citizens, legal residents and some visa applicants. No date has been set for the flights to resume, it reported.

Representatives for the State Department did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the WSJ report.

President Joe Biden's administration has said its top priority is repatriating Americans and green card holders who could not leave Afghanistan in the US evacuation operation in August.