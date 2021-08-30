US investigating civilian deaths in Kabul strike

South Asia

TBS Report
30 August, 2021, 03:55 pm
30 August, 2021

The strike targeted a vehicle carrying at least one person associated with the Afghan branch of the Islamic State group, US Central Command said

Picture: Reuters
Picture: Reuters

The US military has said it is investigating after at least nine Afghan civilians were reportedly killed in a drone strike which aimed to prevent an attack on Kabul airport.

The strike targeted a vehicle carrying at least one person associated with the Afghan branch of the Islamic State group, US Central Command said, reports the BBC.

It is unclear how the civilians died. Information being shared by Kabul residents suggest four young children were among the casualties. A relative told US network CNN that all nine people were members of one family.

A US Central Command statement acknowledged there were a number of "substantial and powerful subsequent explosions" after the strike hit the car that was being targeted.

It said the explosions suggested there had been "a large amount of explosive material inside, that may have caused additional casualties".

The US has been on high alert since a suicide bomber killed more than 100 civilians and 13 US troops outside the airport last Thursday. A local branch of the so-called Islamic State claimed responsibility.

Many of those killed had been hoping to board one of the evacuation flights leaving the city, which fell to the Taliban on 15 August.

The US had repeatedly warned of an increase in attacks as 31 August - the date set for the Americans' withdrawal from Afghanistan - drew closer.

On Monday, a US anti-missile system intercepted rockets flying over the capital towards the airport, an official told Reuters news agency.

