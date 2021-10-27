US financing body, Biological E finalise agreement to expand Covid manufacturing capabilities in India

South Asia

UNB
27 October, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 11:32 am

Related News

US financing body, Biological E finalise agreement to expand Covid manufacturing capabilities in India

This is being done to bolster near-term Covid-19 response efforts

UNB
27 October, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 11:32 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

In a move towards fulfilling the commitment set by the "Quad" leaders, the US International Development Finance Corporation and Biological E. Limited unveiled the expansion of Biological E.'s vaccine manufacturing facility in Hyderabad on Monday.

According to a press release by the US Mission India, the facility finalised a US government financing arrangement formalizing USD 50 million to expand the company's capacity to produce Covid-19 vaccines, reports ANI.

This is being done to bolster near-term Covid-19 response efforts. It will also benefit long-term global health in India and throughout the Indo-Pacific region, said to the press release.

Chief Operating Officer, DFC, David Marchick said, "DFC's partnership with Biological E will support capacity for production of more than one billion vaccine doses by the end of 2022 for India and for developing countries around the world."

The managing director of Biological E. Limited, Mahima Datla expressed her pleasure for the financial support from the US government which was announced at the Quad Summit in March 2021.

"This investment will not only help us augment our capacity to produce more Covid-19 vaccines, but also help the global community that has been relentlessly fighting against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic," said Datla said.

The release further said that DFC's investment in Biological E. Limited is part of the agency's Global Health and Prosperity Initiative, which is focused on supporting the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic and strengthening health resilience in developing countries.

World+Biz

US / India / Covid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

1d | Videos
$12-15bn smuggled out a year

$12-15bn smuggled out a year

1d | Videos
Menstrual health facts everyone should know

Menstrual health facts everyone should know

1d | Videos
Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF