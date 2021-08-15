US embassy starts evacuation mission in Kabul

South Asia

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 01:52 pm

Related News

US embassy starts evacuation mission in Kabul

It had been expected that the evacuation of most diplomats would begin on Sunday

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 01:52 pm
An aircraft takes from the airport in Kabul as the Taliban closes in on the city. Photo: The Guardian
An aircraft takes from the airport in Kabul as the Taliban closes in on the city. Photo: The Guardian

The embassy of United States has started evacuating people from Kabul said two US officials on Sunday.

"We have a small batch of people leaving now as we speak, a majority of the staff are ready to leave...the embassy continues to function," one of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said, repors The Guardian.

It had been expected that the evacuation of most diplomats would begin on Sunday, as Taliban insurgents continued lightning advances that brought the Islamist group to the door of Kabul in a matter of days.

Top News / World+Biz / USA

US embassy / Kabul / evacuation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

18h | Videos
TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

18h | Videos
Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

18h | Videos
TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie