US embassy starts evacuating in Kabul

An aircraft takes from the airport in Kabul as the Taliban closes in on the city. Photo: The Guardian

The embassy of United States has started evacuating from Kabul said two US officials on Sunday.

"We have a small batch of people leaving now as we speak, a majority of the staff are ready to leave...the embassy continues to function," one of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said, repors The Guardian.

It had been expected that the evacuation of most diplomats would begin on Sunday, as Taliban insurgents continued lightning advances that brought the Islamist group to the door of Kabul in a matter of days.