US 'core diplomatic staff' have left Kabul, final pullout under way, official says

Reuters
30 August, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2021, 06:31 pm

A second official confirmed that the bulk of diplomats had pulled out. The officials did not say whether they included top envoy Ross Wilson, expected to be among the last to leave

Daughters of Abadat, 35, a woman from Afghanistan, look on at their home in Ajman, United Arab Emirates, August 29, 2021. REUTERS/Abdel Hadi Ramahi
Daughters of Abadat, 35, a woman from Afghanistan, look on at their home in Ajman, United Arab Emirates, August 29, 2021. REUTERS/Abdel Hadi Ramahi

The final US departure from Kabul airport is under way and "core diplomatic staff" have departed, a US official who left Kabul earlier on Monday told Reuters.

A second official confirmed that the bulk of diplomats had pulled out. The officials did not say whether they included top envoy Ross Wilson, expected to be among the last to leave.

Washington is expected to withdraw all its diplomats from Kabul before pulling out the final troops by a Tuesday deadline.

