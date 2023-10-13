US to announce $12 million in aid for Afghanistan following earthquakes

South Asia

Reuters
13 October, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 13 October, 2023, 09:34 am

Related News

US to announce $12 million in aid for Afghanistan following earthquakes

Multiple earthquakes struck in the western province of Herat on Saturday and Wednesday, destroying entire villages in the war-torn country, which has long relied on foreign aid that has dried up since the Taliban took over in 2021

Reuters
13 October, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 13 October, 2023, 09:34 am
A view of houses damaged by an earthquake, in Herat province in Afghanistan October 8, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
A view of houses damaged by an earthquake, in Herat province in Afghanistan October 8, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer

The United States is providing $12 million in immediate humanitarian assistance to respond to earthquakes in Afghanistan this month that have killed and injured thousands, according to a U.S. Agency for International Development statement seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Multiple earthquakes struck in the western province of Herat on Saturday and Wednesday, destroying entire villages in the war-torn country, which has long relied on foreign aid that has dried up since the Taliban took over in 2021.

Aid agencies launched fresh appeals for funds to deal with the fallout of deadly earthquakes as local authorities called on Thursday for urgent help for thousands of people left homeless in the aftermath of the tremors.

USAID said in the statement that the assistance to be announced Thursday, first reported by Reuters, will include support for the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to continue to reach those affected by the earthquake, including with emergency shelter kits, cooking and water collection materials, blankets, clothing, and other items.

"USAID will continue to stand with the Afghan people to respond to humanitarian needs," USAID said in the statement.

Afghanistan's Taliban-run government has put out conflicting numbers on the death toll, with the disaster management ministry saying over 2,400 had been killed but the health ministry confirming just over 1,000. The U.N.'s humanitarian office on Tuesday put the death toll at 1,294, but from just one district.

Death tolls often change when information comes in from more remote parts of a country where decades of war have left infrastructure in a shambles, and relief and rescue operations difficult to organize and coordinate.

Top News / World+Biz / USA

Afghanistan / Earthquake

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rising food prices have made it increasingly difficult for individuals to dine out with friends and family as frequently as they used to. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When cost of living takes a toll on social life

1h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Why our peers are much better at collecting taxes

1h | Panorama
The Capital city of Norway Oslo is a beautiful city with rich heritage and a vibrant cultural scene. Photo: Collected

From dream to reality: My unexpected journey to Norway

18h | Explorer
Representational image. Photo: iStock

Yesterday when I was young: Epiphany from a fever dream

18h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Conditions in hospitals in Gaza without power

Conditions in hospitals in Gaza without power

13h | TBS SPORTS
It took 17 years for the Palestinian 14 groups to reach an agreement for elections!

It took 17 years for the Palestinian 14 groups to reach an agreement for elections!

11h | TBS World
Paradise turned into hell – attack by Hamas

Paradise turned into hell – attack by Hamas

14h | TBS World
Why does the United States want to prevent wider war in the Middle East?

Why does the United States want to prevent wider war in the Middle East?

15h | TBS World