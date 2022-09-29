Unmarried woman can undergo abortion up to 24 weeks: Indian HC

South Asia

Hindustan Times
29 September, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 12:53 pm

Related News

Unmarried woman can undergo abortion up to 24 weeks: Indian HC

Hindustan Times
29 September, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 12:53 pm
Of the pregnancy loss cases, 77% were from India, 12% from Pakistan, and 11% from Bangladesh Photo: Collected
Of the pregnancy loss cases, 77% were from India, 12% from Pakistan, and 11% from Bangladesh Photo: Collected

In a landmark judgment, the Indian Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that all women irrespective of married or unmarried are entitled to seek abortion of their pregnancy in the term of 20-14 weeks, even if the pregnancy arises out of a consensual relationship. In its interpretation of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, the apex court said, an unmarried woman can undergo an abortion upto 24 weeks on par with that of married women as the distinction between a married woman and an unmarried woman can't be sustained.

The top court said sexual assault by husbands can take the form of rape and the meaning of rape must include the meaning of marital rape under the MTP Act and Rules for the purposes of abortion.

The rulings came as the Supreme Court was scheuled to pronounce the judgment today on whether an unmarried woman can seek abortion of pregnancy of 20-24 weeks term in a consensual relationship.

Justice DY Chandrachud said the interpretation of the MTP act has to reflect the social realities. Social mores change and evolve as society changes and laws must not remain static and advance the cause.

"Unsafe abortions are preventable. Our understanding of mental health has to be considered in common parlance. Account must be taken of a pregnant woman's environment," the Supreme Court said.

"Married women may also form part of survivors of sexual assault or rape. A woman may become pregnant due to a non-consensual act by the husband. Sex and gender-based violence in all its form has been part of families," Justice Chandrachud said.

"It's ultimately the prerogative of each woman to decide as per her material circumstances. Various economical, cultural or social factors play a part... The artificial distinction between married and unmarried women cannot be sustained. Women must have the autonomy to have free exercise of these rights," Justice said.

"The right to reproductive autonomy is related to bodily autonomy. The foetus relies on the woman's body to sustain. Therefore, the decision to terminate is firmly rooted in their right of bodily autonomy. If women are prevented from this, the state would be stripping them of the long-term path they take. This would be an affront to their dignity," Justice Chandrachud said.

The case pertains to a 25-year-old woman who approached the Delhi high court seeking termination of her pregnancy of 23 weeks and 5 days stating that though her relationship with her partner was consensual, she was unmarried and her partner refused to marry her. A division bench of the Delhi high court comprising Chief Justoce Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad observed that the pregnancy of an unmarried woman resulting from a consensual relationship was not covered under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Rules, 2003.

Top News / World+Biz

Abortion / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Antara Haldar. Sketch: TBS

Amazon’s satanic mills

1h | Panorama
Students at the fair spoke to the admission representatives from different US universities. PHOTO: COURTESY

US University Fair: An attempt to help aspiring students study in the States

3h | Pursuit
Three episodes of drama serial “Bachelor Point” have been deleted in the face of criticisms by netizens against some inaudible vulgar dialogues. Photo: Collected

Bangla slang in web series: Cultural diversity or deformity?

3h | Thoughts
Bangladesh cannot afford to wait further for cyber security reporting to become a norm. Photo: Reuters

Cybersecurity expertise needs to be incorporated into Bangladeshi company boards

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Huawei launches smartphone with 108 megapixel camera

Huawei launches smartphone with 108 megapixel camera

2h | Videos
Number of teachers in a university will be decided after research

Number of teachers in a university will be decided after research

3h | Videos
How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

19h | Videos
Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b

4
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

5
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

6
How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run
Economy

How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run