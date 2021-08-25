Unicef warns 10 million Afghan children in desperate need

A UNICEF logo is pictured outside their offices in Geneva, Switzerland, January 30, 2017. Picture taken January 30, 2017. Photo :Reuters

Ten million children in Afghanistan are in desperate need of humanitarian assistance, Unicef Afghanistan warned as the UN's World Food Programme sought $200m in food aid.

Children in Afghanistan already survive on humanitarian assistance and around a million are expected to suffer from life-threatening malnutrition this year, according to Unicef, reports the Al Jazeera.

David Beasley, executive director of the UN WFP said 14 million people – one-third of the Afghan population – are facing food insecurity.

"There's a perfect storm coming because of several years of drought, conflict, economic deterioration, compounded by Covid," Beasley said.

The World Bank has suspended aid to Afghanistan, freezing hundreds of millions in funding. It has provided $5.3 billion since 2002 and has 27 projects there. Last week, the IMF blocked the delivery of payments.

Meanwhile, the US and its Western allies are stepping up evacuation efforts after US President Biden stuck to the August 31 deadline to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

More than 70,000 people, foreigners and Afghans, have been airlifted out of Kabul since 14 August, the day before the Taliban swept into the Afghan capital.