UNICEF still delivering aid to most parts of Afghanistan

Reuters
17 August, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 03:34 pm

A UNICEF logo is pictured outside their offices in Geneva, Switzerland, January 30, 2017. Picture taken January 30, 2017. Photo :Reuters
A UNICEF logo is pictured outside their offices in Geneva, Switzerland, January 30, 2017. Picture taken January 30, 2017. Photo :Reuters

The UN children's agency is still delivering aid to most parts of Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control and is quite hopeful for cooperation with Taliban representatives, the UNICEF field operations chief for the country said on Tuesday.

"We have ongoing discussions, we are quite optimistic based on those discussions. We have not a single issue with the Taliban in those field offices," Mustapha Ben Messaoud,

UNICEF's chief of field operations in Afghanistan, told a UN briefing in Geneva.

