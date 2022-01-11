UN wants $5 bn aid for Afghanistan in 2022

South Asia

BSS/AFP
11 January, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 01:10 pm

Related News

UN wants $5 bn aid for Afghanistan in 2022

Washington has frozen billions of dollars of the country's assets, while aid supplies have been heavily disrupted

BSS/AFP
11 January, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 01:10 pm
A boy sells food in a park in Kabul, Afghanistan October 22, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A boy sells food in a park in Kabul, Afghanistan October 22, 2021. Photo :Reuters

The United Nations said Tuesday it needed $5 billion in aid for Afghanistan in 2022 to avert a humanitarian catastrophe and offer the ravaged country a future after 40 years of suffering.

In its biggest-ever single-country appeal, the UN said $4.4 billion (3.9 billion euros) was needed within Afghanistan, while a further $623 million was required to support the millions of Afghans sheltering beyond its borders.

The UN said 22 million people inside Afghanistan and a further 5.7 million displaced Afghans in five neighbouring countries needed vital relief this year.

"A full-blown humanitarian catastrophe looms. My message is urgent: don't shut the door on the people of Afghanistan," said UN aid chief Martin Griffiths.

"Help us scale up and stave off wide-spread hunger, disease, malnutrition and ultimately death."

Since the Taliban hardline Islamist movement seized control of Afghanistan in mid-August, the country has plunged into financial chaos, with inflation and unemployment surging.

Washington has frozen billions of dollars of the country's assets, while aid supplies have been heavily disrupted.

Afghanistan also suffered its worst drought in decades in 2021.

Without the aid package, "there won't be a future", Griffiths told reporters in Geneva.

- '40 years of insecurity' -

Griffiths said the appeal, if funded, would help aid agencies ramp up the delivery of food and agriculture support, health services, malnutrition treatment, emergency shelters, access to water and sanitation, protection and education.

An estimated 4.7 million people will suffer from acute malnutrition in 2022, including 1.1 million children with severe acute malnutrition.

Griffiths said that without humanitarian aid, distress, deaths, hunger and further mass displacement would follow, "robbing the people of Afghanistan of the hope that their country will be their home and support, now and in the near term".

However, if international donors come forward, "we will see the opportunity for an Afghanistan which may finally see the fruits of some kind of security."

- Fear of implosion -

Griffiths said the security situation for humanitarian organisations in Afghanistan was probably better now than for many years, adding that the staff in the ministries in Kabul largely remained the same as before the Taliban takeover.

He said the UN Security Council's move in December to help humanitarian aid reach desperate Afghans, without violating international sanctions aimed at isolating the Taliban, had made the operating environment for donors and humanitarians on the ground much more comfortable.

The money will go to 160 NGOs plus UN agencies delivering aid. Some will be used to pay frontline workers such as healthcare staff -- but not via the Taliban administration.

Around eight million children could miss out on their education because teachers largely have not been paid since August, Griffiths said.

UN refugees chief Filippo Grandi said the aid package's goal was to stabilise the situation within Afghanistan, including for internally displaced people, thereby preventing a further flood of migrants fleeing across the country's borders.

"That movement of people will be difficult to manage, in the region and beyond, because it will not stop at the region," he said.

"If those efforts are not successful, we will have to ask for $10 billion next year, not $5 billion," he added.

World+Biz

UN / Afghanistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Washington needs an economic policy for Asia—one that tries to do actual good for the region instead of furthering only abstract US interests. Photo: Bloomberg

America’s Asia strategy has reached a dead end

1h | Panorama
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

‘The Directorate of Environment needs a complete overhaul’

2h | Panorama
Roja&#039;s products are a fusion of desi and foreign cuisine and till date they have launched 20+ products in the market. Photo: Courtesy

Can Roja convince Bangladeshis to fall in love with seafood snacks?

4h | Panorama
Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

19h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Health benefits of Strawberry

Health benefits of Strawberry

3h | Videos
Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

16h | Videos
Energy subsidy demand surging but funds made available trifle

Energy subsidy demand surging but funds made available trifle

16h | Videos
Emerald Oil, a comeback story

Emerald Oil, a comeback story

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

3
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment