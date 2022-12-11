At UN Security council, 26/11 attack recalled in India message on global terror

South Asia

Hindustan Times
11 December, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 02:23 pm

Related News

At UN Security council, 26/11 attack recalled in India message on global terror

Hindustan Times
11 December, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 02:23 pm
United Nations: India&#039;s Permanent Representative to the UN and President of the UN Security Council for the month of December Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj addresses a press conference at the UN headquarters. Photo: Collected
United Nations: India's Permanent Representative to the UN and President of the UN Security Council for the month of December Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj addresses a press conference at the UN headquarters. Photo: Collected

At the United Nations Security Council, the 2008 Mumbai terror attack found a mention in India's message on global terrorism as Iraq's fight against ISIL was discussed. India last week marked the 14th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks, in which over 160 people lost their lives. New Delhi has been raising the issue on international platforms, calling for a clampdown on groups that threaten global security.

"Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations remains a global challenge and only a unified and zero-tolerance approach to terrorism can eventually defeat it," Ruchira Kamboj, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, said during the latest session. "As the government of Iraq and its people continue their fight against ISIL (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant), it's also critical to fight the impunity of terror globally. Last week, the victims of 26/11 terror attack were remembered in India and several other countries."

"Be it Mumbai or Mosul, India strongly believes that the credibility of our collective fight against terrorism can be strengthened only when we can ensure accountability for the grave an inhuman acts of terror committed by terrorist and can ensure action against those who encourage, support and finance terrorism," she further underlined.

In another session on Syria, New Delhi reiterated that it is against the use of chemical weapons. "India is against the use of chemical weapons by anybody, anywhere, at any time and under any circumstances.." Ambassador R. Ravindra, Deputy Permanent Representative stressed.

 

World+Biz

India / UN Security Council

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Apex: Striding into the wedding season with class

5h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Beauty tips: Safe ingredients for skincare during pregnancy

2h | Mode
Of the known knowns and unknowns

Of the known knowns and unknowns

4h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Nasir Ahmed: The last of the gun sellers

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

7 psychological facts to make your life easier

7 psychological facts to make your life easier

4h | TBS Career
BNP announces 10-point demand at Golapbagh rally

BNP announces 10-point demand at Golapbagh rally

4h | TBS Today
Tiebreaker statistics of Qatar World Cup quarterfinalists

Tiebreaker statistics of Qatar World Cup quarterfinalists

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine War in summary

Ukraine War in summary

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points