At UN Security council, 26/11 attack recalled in India message on global terror

United Nations: India's Permanent Representative to the UN and President of the UN Security Council for the month of December Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj addresses a press conference at the UN headquarters.

At the United Nations Security Council, the 2008 Mumbai terror attack found a mention in India's message on global terrorism as Iraq's fight against ISIL was discussed. India last week marked the 14th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks, in which over 160 people lost their lives. New Delhi has been raising the issue on international platforms, calling for a clampdown on groups that threaten global security.

"Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations remains a global challenge and only a unified and zero-tolerance approach to terrorism can eventually defeat it," Ruchira Kamboj, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, said during the latest session. "As the government of Iraq and its people continue their fight against ISIL (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant), it's also critical to fight the impunity of terror globally. Last week, the victims of 26/11 terror attack were remembered in India and several other countries."

"Be it Mumbai or Mosul, India strongly believes that the credibility of our collective fight against terrorism can be strengthened only when we can ensure accountability for the grave an inhuman acts of terror committed by terrorist and can ensure action against those who encourage, support and finance terrorism," she further underlined.

In another session on Syria, New Delhi reiterated that it is against the use of chemical weapons. "India is against the use of chemical weapons by anybody, anywhere, at any time and under any circumstances.." Ambassador R. Ravindra, Deputy Permanent Representative stressed.