UN rights body agrees to establish investigator on Afghanistan

South Asia

Reuters
07 October, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 09:59 pm

The vote on the resolution brought by the European Union was 28 states in favour with five against - including China, Pakistan and Russia - and 14 abstentions at the 47-member state forum

An Afghan map with the Taliban flag an graffiti reading: &#039;The Emirate is the achievement of sacred ideals&#039; is seen on the concrete walls of the abandoned U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An Afghan map with the Taliban flag an graffiti reading: 'The Emirate is the achievement of sacred ideals' is seen on the concrete walls of the abandoned U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

The UN Human Rights Council agreed on Thursday to appoint a special rapporteur on Afghanistan to probe violations carried out by the Taliban and other parties to the conflict there.

The vote on the resolution brought by the European Union was 28 states in favour with five against - including China, Pakistan and Russia - and 14 abstentions at the 47-member state forum.

A special rapporteur on Afghanistan would start work in March and be supported by UN experts in legal analysis, forensics and women's rights, according to the EU resolution. UN High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet already has a mandate from the Council to monitor the situation until March.

