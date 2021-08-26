UN ready for air bridge between Islamabad and Kabul, says WFP chief
“This will allow us to scale up to meet the needs of the Afghan people,” he said in a video address posted on Twitter
The head of the World Food Programme David Beasley said the UN agency has repaired its damaged planes from Kabul in Pakistan and is ready to establish a humanitarian air bridge between Islamabad and Kabul as well as other destinations in Afghanistan.
"This will allow us to scale up to meet the needs of the Afghan people," he said in a video address posted on Twitter.