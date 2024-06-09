Two muslim men killed over suspicion of cow smuggling in Chhattisgarh

South Asia

Hindustan Times
09 June, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 10:52 am

Related News

Two muslim men killed over suspicion of cow smuggling in Chhattisgarh

The two deceased were identified as Chand Miyan and Guddu Khan. The injured, identified as Saddam, is undergoing treatment at the hospital. All three were from Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh

Hindustan Times
09 June, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 10:52 am
Photo :TBS
Photo :TBS

Two muslim men were allegedly beaten to death and another critically injured by a mob over suspicion of cow smuggling in India, near the Raipur district in Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at around 2:20 am on Thursday on the Mahanadi River bridge under the Arang police station area.

The two deceased were identified as Chand Miyan and Guddu Khan. The injured, identified as Saddam, is undergoing treatment at the hospital. All three were from Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, said police.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Police said the matter is under investigation as it is yet to be confirmed if they jumped from the bridge or were beaten. "The deceased had taken the buffaloes from a village in Mahasamund and were carrying them to the market in Odisha," said Arang police station in-charge Shailendra Singh Shyam.

The officer said the trio were on their way when they suspected they were being followed, so they turned their vehicle towards Raipur.

"We suspect that the perpetrators had planned this because they threw sharp nails which caused puncture in the vehicle carrying the bovines. The tyres burst over the bridge, and the vehicle was forced to stop and both parties got into a fight", Shyam added.

"It is still unclear if the deceased jumped into the river out of fear or whether they were pushed or thrown. We are investigating these aspects," the officer said.

"The police reached the spot soon after receiving information and recovered the two bodies. One injured was shifted to a hospital in Raipur," said the officer.

When asked if there had been any development in identifying the perpetrators, the officer said they got some leads and are looking into it.

"We have identified four people, and an investigation is going on," said Shyam. 

World+Biz

India / Chhattisgarh / Hindu mob / alleged cow smuggling

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Can this budget deliver on its promises?

2d | Panorama
Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

2d | Panorama
Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

2d | Panorama
Photo: Bing AI

Budget 2024-25: Too few rich, so better to tax the poor right?

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Fuel oil prices will be lower throughout the year

Fuel oil prices will be lower throughout the year

26m | Videos
What about the social safety net of Bangaladesh?

What about the social safety net of Bangaladesh?

14h | Videos
Did India’s farmers collapsed Modi’s BJP?

Did India’s farmers collapsed Modi’s BJP?

11h | Videos
How was the India-Pakistan every T20 World Cup clash?

How was the India-Pakistan every T20 World Cup clash?

12h | Videos