Two Indian soldiers killed, four injured in operation against militants in Kashmir

South Asia

Reuters
05 May, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2023, 02:22 pm

Indian security forces. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/File Photo
Indian security forces. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/File Photo

Two Indian Army soldiers were killed and four injured during an operation against militants in Kashmir on Friday, the army said.

Indian defence forces have launched various operations in the Rajouri sector of the Himalayan region after unidentified shooters last month opened fire at an Indian Army vehicle, killing at least five soldiers.

In a statement, the army said that a search team on Friday encountered a group of militants trapped in an area which is "thickly vegetated with rocky and steep cliffs".

"The terrorists triggered an explosive device in retaliation," the army said, adding that the operation was in progress. "The army team has suffered two fatal casualties with injuries to four more soldiers including an officer."

Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled in part by nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan. Militants in the region under India's control have for decades fought security forces.

