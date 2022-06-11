Two dead in violence in India's Jharkhand over Prophet remark

11 June, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 09:28 am

Security personnel clash with protesters in Ranchi on Friday. (PTI)
Security personnel clash with protesters in Ranchi on Friday. (PTI)

Two people died on Saturday due to injuries sustained amid the violence over remarks on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Jharkhand's Ranchi in India, according to news agency ANI.

The protest against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal - for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet turned violent in Ranchi on Friday, leading to clashes between police and the protesters. Several vehicles were also vandalised.

Prophet remarks row: Internet suspended in West Bengal’s Howrah
Protests flare across India over anti-Muslim comments by ruling party members

Following the clashes, the police imposed a curfew while chief minister Hemant Soren appealed to maintain peace and calm.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Ranchi Police (DIG) Anish Gupta said that the situation was "under control" despite being a "little tense".

