Twitter seeks judicial review of Indian orders to take down content

A 3D-printed logo for Twitter is seen in this picture illustration made in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on January 26, 2016/Reuters

Twitter asked an Indian court on Tuesday to overturn some government orders to remove content from the social media platform, a source familiar with the matter said, in a legal challenge which alleges abuse of power by officials.

The US company's attempt to get a judicial review of the orders is part of a growing confrontation with New Delhi.

Twitter has been asked by Indian authorities over the past year to act on content including accounts supportive of an independent Sikh state, posts alleged to have spread misinformation about protests by farmers and over tweets critical of the government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Be it any company, in any sector, they should abide the laws of India," India's IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Reuters partner ANI on Tuesday, responding to questions about Twitter's legal move.

The IT ministry did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The Indian government has previously said that big social media firms, including Twitter, have not complied with removal requests, despite their legal standing.