Tripura Minister urges Sarbananda Sonowal for inland waterway link with Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 July, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 09:09 am

Experts have emphasised that activating the Sonamura-Daudkandi protocol route could significantly reduce transportation costs between India and Bangladesh

Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

In order to improve connectivity in India's northeastern region, the Tripura government has requested the Centre to introduce inland waterway transport.

Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury recently wrote to Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, underscoring the strategic value of linking Tripura's Gomati River with Bangladesh's Meghna River system through the Sonamura-Daudkandi protocol route, reports Northeast Today.
 
"Initiative may be taken for linking Sonamura-Daudkandi waterway to ports in Bangladesh such as Ashuganj, Mongla and Chittagong… further connecting with important Indian rivers such Ganga, Brahmaputra, Barak and ultimately to connect Haldia port in West Bengal through sea routes and Sittwe port of Kaladan project in Myanmar," Chowdhury underscored in his correspondence.
 
According to Indian media, experts have emphasised that activating the Sonamura-Daudkandi protocol route could significantly reduce transportation costs between India and Bangladesh.

Chowdhury also urged the Centre to approve proposals for acquiring six to ten passenger vessels to promote tourism and facilitate smoother river crossings along the Gomati.

Additionally, Chowdhury appealed to Sonowal to authorise the acquisition of a cruise ship and six passenger vessels to enhance tourism initiatives at Dumbur Lake in Tripura.

 
 

 

