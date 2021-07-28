Tripura indigenous body claims armed Bangladeshi activists in state

South Asia

Hindustan Times
28 July, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 08:05 pm

Related News

Tripura indigenous body claims armed Bangladeshi activists in state

They claimed they have seen armed gangs guarding a few camps at Narikelkunja in Dhalai district, one of the famous tourist spots in the state, and they suspect them to be United People’s Democratic Front activists

Hindustan Times
28 July, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 08:05 pm
Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb speaks with the media, as Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Barman looks on, in Agartala on Wednesday. PTI Photo (PTI3_21_2018_000122B) (PTI)
Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb speaks with the media, as Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Barman looks on, in Agartala on Wednesday. PTI Photo (PTI3_21_2018_000122B) (PTI)

An apex body of Tripura indigenous socio-cultural organizations -- Council of Tiprasa Hoda -- has alleged that members of a Bangladesh-based political party are camping in the state with arms, and could pose a threat to national security.

Addressing media on Tuesday, the Council said they have seen armed gangs guarding a few camps at Narikelkunja in Dhalai district, one of the famous tourist spots in the state, and they suspect them to be United People's Democratic Front ( UPDF) activists.

UPDF, a regional political party based in Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh, was founded in 1998. The agenda of its formation is to get full autonomy in the Chittagong Hill Tracts.

The council's allegation comes days after they wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention in identifying Chakma migrants settled in Dhalai district of the state and deport them.

In the letter, they also claimed that Chakma people are settled at some places, including NarikelKunja, Naikacherra, Twichakma and Thakurcherra in Dhalai district, after coming from Bangladesh and later expanded their base in other villages adjacent to the Indo-Bangla international border.

"We have written to Union home minister about illegal immigration of Chakma people as we collected reports showing them come to India illegally from Bangladesh. They also get Indian documents made illegally," said convener of Tiprasa Hoda Dhirendra Tripura to media.

Chakma National Council of India ( CNCI) called the allegations baseless and claimed that Chakmas are indigenous to Tripura as per the state's Royal chronicles Rajmala.

" We believe that these allegations are being made to disturb the communal harmony," said CNCI vice president Aniruddha Chakma.

Leader of Opposition Manik Sarkar said the matter raised by Tiprasa Hoda is of concern and he forwarded the letter to chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb as the CPM is against any kind of disturbance of communal harmony.

" We want communal harmony among all the communities. We will oppose any conspiracy to disturb the peace between the communities, " Sarkar told reporters.

The chief minister's office is yet to respond to the Tiprasa Hoda's allegations.

Bangladesh / Top News / World+Biz

Tripura / Bnagladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

6h | Videos
TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

6h | Videos
TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

2d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

2
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

3
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

4
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 