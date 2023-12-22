Tripura CM seeks Niti Aayog support for lifting export barrier with Bangladesh

The Chief Minister of Tripura sought support from Niti Aayog, the Indian government's apex public think tank, in liberalising export barriers with Bangladesh.

A seven-member delegation of Niti Aayog held separate meetings with Tripura CM Manik Saha and top officials on a two-day visit to Tripura on Tuesday (19 December), reports Times of India.

The delegation assured him that it would extend all possible help to resolve the issues.

During the meeting, Saha urged developing the health sector with super-speciality hospitals and world-class medical facilities in a public-private-partnership model and liberalizing export barriers with neighbouring Bangladesh.

Addressing the meeting, Dr VK Saraswat, a distinguished Indian scientist of defence research who led the Niti Aayog delegation, advised the officials to undertake sustainable development projects and focus on the potential areas where private enterprises could be encouraged for investment.

The Niti Aayog team also interacted with industry associations, civil society groups and academia on Wednesday (20 December) at the state guest house.

Saha said the government needs guidance and support from the think tank to take Tripura's development to the next level.