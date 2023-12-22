Tripura CM seeks Niti Aayog support for lifting export barrier with Bangladesh

South Asia

TBS Report
22 December, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 09:52 am

Related News

Tripura CM seeks Niti Aayog support for lifting export barrier with Bangladesh

The Niti Aayon delegation assured him that it would extend all possible help to resolve the issues

TBS Report
22 December, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 09:52 am
Tripura CM Manik Saha. Photo: Collected
Tripura CM Manik Saha. Photo: Collected

The Chief Minister of Tripura sought support from Niti Aayog, the Indian government's apex public think tank, in liberalising export barriers with Bangladesh.

A seven-member delegation of Niti Aayog held separate meetings with Tripura CM Manik Saha and top officials on a two-day visit to Tripura on Tuesday (19 December), reports Times of India.

The delegation assured him that it would extend all possible help to resolve the issues.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During the meeting, Saha urged developing the health sector with super-speciality hospitals and world-class medical facilities in a public-private-partnership model and liberalizing export barriers with neighbouring Bangladesh.

Addressing the meeting, Dr VK Saraswat, a distinguished Indian scientist of defence research who led the Niti Aayog delegation, advised the officials to undertake sustainable development projects and focus on the potential areas where private enterprises could be encouraged for investment. 

The Niti Aayog team also interacted with industry associations, civil society groups and academia on Wednesday (20 December) at the state guest house. 

Saha said the government needs guidance and support from the think tank to take Tripura's development to the next level.

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News / World+Biz

Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha / Bangladesh- Tripura / Trade

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

43m | Panorama
Booming investment.Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg

A multi-trillion dollar showdown over energy's future

1h | Panorama
Tax exemptions: A thin line between inevitable and unnecessary

Tax exemptions: A thin line between inevitable and unnecessary

1h | Panorama
The Great Beauty: An existential quest for meaning

The Great Beauty: An existential quest for meaning

17h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

11h | TBS Stories
Most Expensive Player of Every IPL

Most Expensive Player of Every IPL

12h | TBS SPORTS
Banks cannot do insurance business if there are more than 5% defaulted loans

Banks cannot do insurance business if there are more than 5% defaulted loans

14h | TBS Stories
Hanuman’s luxurious lunch at the restaurant

Hanuman’s luxurious lunch at the restaurant

15h | TBS Stories